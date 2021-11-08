What type of debts do not disappear from the Credit Bureau?

To have a good credit history is very important to be able to access future loans and financing. While there are some debts that are not registered in the Credit BureauOthers do not disappear even as the years go by.

Debts that are not recorded on your credit history

There are some companies that are not part of financial corporations whose work focuses on granting loans and managing savings banks. The debts with these institutions are not usually registered in the Credit Bureau, but it is not safe to go to them.

Pawnbroker debts also have no impact on credit historyThis is because these establishments do not operate as a financial or credit institution. In addition, tax debts are not recorded in the Credit Bureau, nor most informal loans.

What debts do not disappear from the Credit Bureau?

The debts have a validity period in your registry, this will depend on the amount of this:

The debts for up to 25 Investment Units (UDIS), that is, equivalent to 174 pesos, disappear after a year .

Those debts for up to 500 UDIS (3 thousand 496 pesos), are no longer reflected in the Credit Bureau after two years.

If the debt is up to 1,000 UDIS, or 6,993 pesos, it will disappear after four years.

Debts greater than those mentioned above will take six years to disappear.

When a debt exceeds 400 UMAS or 2 and a half million pesos, it will not disappear from the Credit Bureau. This also does not happen when there is a judicial process derived from said credit or some fraud is committed.

Finally, remember that you should not take the application or payment of a loan lightly, as this could close the doors for future opportunities.

do not hesitate to check the news we have in Oink-Oink.