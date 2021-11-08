What to watch on TV today? Monday, November 8, 2021 | TV

15.50 / TNT

‘In time’

United States, 2011 (109 minutes). Director: Andrew Niccol. Cast: Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried, Cillian Murphy.

With an imaginative and interesting plot premise (a future society in which the aging gene has been canceled and time is used as a bargaining chip) is presented this entertaining science-fiction installment that, unfortunately, is gradually losing strength by moving in terrain already seen a thousand times. Despite everything, it deserves a chance.

15.00 / Movistar Premieres

‘Rose’s interpretation’

Rose plays Julie. Ireland, 2019 (100 minutes). Directors: Joe Lawlor and Christine Molloy. Performers: Ann Skelly, Orla Brady, Aidan Gillen.

What begins as a drama about family ties and the search for one’s identity turns into a disturbing psychological intrigue with sexual assault as a backdrop in this remarkable Irish production that supports much of its undeniable quality in good work. of his coupled lead trio. Different.

17.30 / Nova

‘Overcome heartbreak’, together they will be stronger

RICARDO RENE ORTEGA RENTERIA

Nova premieres the Latin telenovela Overcome heartbreak. Starring actress Daniela Romo, the series is a story of overcoming and empowering women in the face of social inequalities, where four very different women united in the face of adversity will show that together they will be stronger, overcoming heartbreak. At first, the coexistence between them is complicated and tense, due to their different visions and ways of facing life. But little by little, brotherhood and solidarity prevail, realizing the peculiar bond that exists between them: each one has suffered, in one way or another, the absence and abandonment of their respective partners.

17.40 / # 0

‘Billy Elliot (I want to dance)’

Billy Elliot. United Kingdom, 2000 (106 minutes). Director: Stephen Daldry. Performers: Jamie Bell, Julie Walters, Gary Lewis.

Stephen Daldry, an author from the world of theater, made his debut in the making of feature films with this beautiful film that portrays the passion of an 11-year-old boy for dance in an invented town in the English county of Durham in the middle of the conflict of the mining strikes in the UK in the mid-1980s. Jamie Bell, chosen from more than 2,000 candidates, stars in this story, which won two Bafta Awards from the British Academy and added three Oscar nominations.

18.46 / TCM

‘Welcome, Mr. Marshall’

Spain, 1952 (75 minutes). Director: Luis García Berlanga. Performers: Manolo Morán, Lolita Sevilla, Pepe Isbert, Elvira Quintillá.

Berlanga directed a feature film for the first time alone and, although Bardem and Miura participated in the script, there is a clear personal touch from the director, which will be repeated in all his subsequent works. Criticism, a lot of sense of humor and also disappointment before a Spain abandoned by the hand of God are the ingredients that made this film the revelation in the whole world of Spanish cinema of the time (award for the best international comedy and a special mention to the script at the Cannes Film Festival).

19.00 / Antenna 3

Duel of geniuses in ‘Boom’

From this afternoon and throughout the week, Boom! will host some of the most famous contestants in its history to face four geniuses from Pass word. The program team led by Juanra Bonet will be made up of Oscar de los Dispersos, Alfredo de Rockcampers, and Alberto and Valentín de los Lobos. On the part of the space presented by Roberto Leal will be Nacho Magunt, the first great opponent of Pablo Díaz, and María José Hernanz, Paco de Benito and Juanpe Gómez, the three contestants who win the pot during their time on the program.

19.50 / The 2

‘A country in dance’ with Luz Casal and María Pagés

Authenticity is a way of transcending aesthetics: “It’s not that it’s beautiful, it’s that it’s true.” María Pagés with her dance and Luz Casal with her voice will speak in this installment of A country in dance about the importance of finding your uniqueness in the art world, of knowing how to choose, of doing each job from the truth in order to transmit emotions. Since they were little they realized their uniqueness and their passions. Both will talk about how they choose and decide their jobs and how, once they bet on something, they deliver.

21.45 / Antenna 3

Nicki Nicole has fun in ‘The anthill’

Tonight, El hormiguero kicks off the week with singer Nicki Nicole who visits the program for the first time to present her new album Part of me with collaborations like Rauw Alejandro’s. The Argentine artist has ten million monthly listeners on Spotify and 9 Platinum Records in Spain. At just 21 years old, the singer has managed to reach the top of the ranking in many parts of the world. Now, with her new job, the singer surprises with a ballad that breaks with the style she’s used to.

22.00 / The 2

‘Charade’

Charade. United States, 1963 (108 minutes). Director: Stanley Donen. Performers: Cary Grant, Audrey Hepburn, Walter Mathau.

A quarter of a million dollars in gold that was stolen during the war to help the French Resistance becomes the main nightmare of, on the one hand, the widow of the thief in question; on the other, from his eager cronies and, finally, from the American Embassy in this brilliant tribute to Master Hitchcock. A comedy full of refined atmospheres in which its director, the essential Stanley Donen, wisely exploited the chemistry of his legendary now leading partner, thus initiating a fruitful collaboration. The performance is rounded off with a delightful (Oscar-nominated) soundtrack by the great Henry Mancini.

22.00 / AXN

Fifth season of ‘SWAT: Harrelson’s men’

AXN premieres the fifth season of SWAT: Harrelson’s Men. The series, which was born as the remake of the mythical production of the 70s and which in turn has had several film adaptations, is starring Shemar Moore (who was the special agent Derek Morgan for eleven seasons in Criminal minds). In the premiere of the new season, titled HomelessAs a result of his decision to speak to the press, Hondo retires to a quiet town in Mexico to reassess his life and his professional future. In addition, you must get involved in a local family’s fight for justice.

22.00 / Telecinco

Reunion in ‘The debate of temptations’

It will be the definitive reunion. After the celebration of the final bonfires, in which the protagonists took stock of the experience lived in The last temptation and decided to leave it together or separately, the six leading couples will meet again in the latest installment of The temptations debate, with Sandra Berneda. During the evening, Lucía and Isaac, Fani and Christofer, Marina and Jesús, Patri and Lester, Andrea and Roberto and Mayka and Alejandro will finally be able to talk about everything that happened during their stay at the reality, which in some cases radically transformed their relationships. They will all do it together, face to face for the first time, putting on the table the thorniest issues of their coexistence and the issues that remained pending, also facing the viewing of the images that they themselves have starred throughout the program.

22.10 / The 1

Game night at ‘MasterChef Celebrity’

Last Monday, Eduardo Navarrete hung up the apron. The rest of the applicants will continue your adventure in MasterChef Celebrity. In the first test, a culinary game awaits them, a very special Game of the Goose. Boris Izaguirre, aspiring the fourth edition, will act as master of ceremonies. After They will head to Puerto de Santa María (Cádiz), where one of the camps is located MasterChef. There they will compete with seven children, participants of various editions, and They will prepare a tasting of six tapas flavored with Cádiz. Finally, In the kitchen, as in life, failures are part of learning. Black aprons will stand up to your worst dishes ever made in these kitchens. They will have 75 minutes to solve their past mistakes and demonstrate what they have learned. In addition, they will have the full support of Josie, finalist of MasterChef Celebrity 5.

22.30 / DMAX

A walk through the pyramid of Cheops

The Great Pyramid of Giza (also known as the Pyramid of Cheops or Jufu) is, in addition to the largest of the pyramids in Egypt, the oldest of the seven wonders of the ancient world and the only one that still exists. A large number of secrets and unknowns surround one of the most important historical monuments in the history of mankind. Now, a group of specialists has obtained authorization to scan the pyramids of Egypt in the documentary The pyramid of Cheops. Using non-invasive visualization techniques, what secrets will you discover in such an iconic place as the Pyramid of Cheops?

22.45 / Antenna 3

New installment of ‘Innocents’

Tonight in Innocent, The most watched series in Turkey in the past season and that tells the life of Han (Birkan Sokullu) and the obsessions and secrets of his family, trying to restore order to the home, Safiye faces a new truth about Naci. , Han is in a state of misery after İnci’s departure. İnci is no different from Han, but she too feels firm in her decision.

22.50 / Four

‘Hidden plan’

Inside man. United States, 2006 (130 minutes). Director: Spike Lee. Performers: Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, Jodie Foster.

With his usual narrative pulse, a quality cast (very well Clive Owen) and conforming to classic crime scene patterns, the African-American director puts on a clever thriller which portrays the robbery of a large bank in New York. Despite being more than two hours long, Lee manages to maintain the tension throughout the footage.

22.55 / HISTORY

Rebuild the world

From the ashes of World War I a generation of titans emerged that revolutionized the world of industry: Du Pont, Chrysler, Morgan, Ford, Boeing. The HISTORIA channel premieres tonight The titans who built the world Documentary series that discovers how the historical challenges the United States faced after World War I forced a generation of visionaries to go beyond their own interests to preserve the American way of life.

23.49 / Paramount Channel

‘Million dollar Baby’

United States, 2004 (127 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Performers: Hilary Swank, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Baruchel.

Clint Eastwood made this masterful and atypical story about the world of boxing, in which its two protagonists seek a new opportunity in life: the father (Eastwood himself), who longs for a lost daughter, and the girl (Hilary Swank) , you want to make your boxing dream come true. As a link between the two, an expugil (Morgan Freeman) who will be his great point of support. A masterpiece that reached four deserved four oscars: film, director, actress and supporting actor.

0.36 / COSMO

‘Eat Pray Love’

Eat, Pray, Love. United States, 2010 (140 minutes). Director: Ryan Murphy. Performers: Julia Roberts, James Franco, Javier Bardem.

As if it were a great tourist postcard, Julia Roberts, after an identity crisis, dedicates herself to traveling the world. On his exotic travels he experiences the pleasure of eating in Italy, the power of prayer in India, and the balance of love in Bali. A bit overwhelming, but it can be entertaining and also the girlfriend from America shares a cast with the Spanish Javier Bardem.

1.26 / Sundance TV

‘Thesis’

Spain, 1996 (119 minutes). Director: Alejandro Amenábar. Interpreters: Ana Torrent, Eduardo Noriega, Fele Martínez, Nieves Herranz.

Alejandro Amenábar, in his debut in the world of feature film, surprised with this intriguing and morbid story, which analyzes, through a university student who is doing her thesis on audiovisual violence, the dark world of snuff-movies. Although it presents failures typical of inexperience, we are facing a thriller urban, full of impudence and awarded with seven Goya awards that already hinted at the quality of one of the best directors in current Spanish cinema.

