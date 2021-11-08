What is the “metaverse”? (Should you worry about that?)

On October 28, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook (not the social network, but the company’s brand in general) will now be renamed Meta. It is not necessary to have classical training to know that the greek particle goal literally means “beyond.” The new name was soon teased, ironically, on many Facebook boards: According to most critics, with Meta, Zuckerberg is only trying to go “beyond” the multiple scandals that the company has gone through in the recent pastfrom selling user information to deliberately contributing to political polarization.
However, the blue social media giant has not only continued to feel the effects of a crisis of trust for years. Your situation also includes that most of its current users are, demographically speaking, “beyond” the target ideal age. Facebook’s core audience is aging rapidly, and therefore its users may not necessarily be as tech savvy (and therefore not as tech-savvy and tech-dependent) as the 1 billion monthly users that TikTok has. been able to accumulate. With users unable (or unwilling) to adapt to new technologies and change their technological habits, the possibilities for innovation are obviously slim. Facebook has little room for maneuver.
This creates at least two different problems for Zuckerberg. The first is pretty obvious. As tech journalist Kevin Roose explains, Younger users are simply abandoning applications under the Facebook or Meta umbrella (Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp) in favor of other new and “more current” applications (TikTok, as mentioned before, but also Snapchat or Telegram). Facebook’s problem with youth “has not yet affected it financially, but advertising revenue is a lagging indicator, and there is a lot of evidence that even Instagram, the supposedly healthy app in the Facebook portfolio, is losing the attention of teens and twentysomethings”Roose concludes.
The second problem it is Meta itself. At least for Zuckerberg, “Meta” is more than a rebrand: the name itself is a promise and the possibility of finally bringing one of his life obsessions to life. Zuckerberg intends to create a metaverse.
According to Roose, Meta is “Zuckerberg’s escape route.” A strategy that, if it is able to fulfill (and it is a great Yes), it could really give Facebook a chance to return to its former glory: “Zuckerberg painted a picture of the metaverse as a clean, well-lit virtual world,” writes Roose, “which will initially be entered with Devicesaugmented virtual reality, and then more advanced body sensors can be incorporated so that people can play virtual games, attend virtual concerts, shop for virtual items, collect virtual art, hang out with each other’s virtual avatars, and attend virtual work meetings”.
Manuel G. Pascal’s explanation is a bit more detailed:
Wearing special augmented reality glasses (of course, developed by Oculus, another tech company owned by Zuckerberg), the user will have access to a basic initial space, more or less like their own Facebook profile. Only this space is a house, its staff Horizon Home. Once “at home”, the user will be able to interact with their contacts. The kind of conversation you would have in a WhatsApp group could easily be transferred to the kitchen of the Horizon Home of the user, with the avatars of the group members moving freely around the room. However, a real world integration with these virtual environments is also, well, on the horizon: holographic projections, in the real world, of these same virtual avatars would also end up being available.
(Of course, Horizon Marketplace will be close to the user to help you buy everything you need to make your Horizon Home a warm and welcoming place. The same applies to virtual job offices that will be available at Horizon Workrooms).
A jump to the totally virtual or the totally hybrid.
The question is whether users really need (or want to) make that leap to “fully virtual” or even “fully hybrid”Furthermore, it is not even clear whether the blurred assumption of the distinction between the virtual and the real world is all that attractive in the end. As the Peruvian philosopher Victor J. Krebs explains, due to the pre-eminence of the “virtual” in our lives (especially during and after confinement), our understanding of the “virtual” has to be critically reviewed over and over again.
In a recently published book on “human virtuality and digital life”, Human Virtuality and Digital Life, Krebs analyzes our understanding of the virtual as a mere prosthetic extension of our already natural capabilities and functions (which seems to be Meta’s aspiration). Most of the time, the virtual is conceived either as an enhancement (“augmented” reality) or as a copy of the existing universe (“virtual” reality). However, Krebs explains, the idea of the “virtual” was originally linked, even etymologically, with potentialities. The word virtualis in medieval Latin derives from the original Latin virtus, which does not necessarily mean “virtue” (as could be obviously assumed), but rather “power”, designating one’s ability to be or do something potentially: a seed is potentially (virtually) a tree, and a tree is potentially (virtually) a log cabin. A human being is potentially… well, right there is the problem: Can Zuckerberg’s metaverse help its users become what they potentially are? In other words, may this parallel yet integrated virtual world based on augmented reality truly become the kind of agora-shopping center-stadium-cafeteria that it aspires to be. and help its users develop their full human potential? Can Meta,in the clear and blunt words of Manuel G. Pascual, improve the world 17 years after fostering (knowingly or unknowingly) some of the worst evils that afflict it today?
As journalist Charles M. Blow writes, Zuckerberg’s metaverse, as it often does with all things new, may appeal to some, perhaps millions, perhaps even most. Definitely, social media has many virtues: “After carefully selecting the people, institutions and media that I follow, I now find more information than I could have imagined, more information than I can process. It really is an overabundance of riches ”. However, Blow continues, they also “have so much ugliness, (…) so much misinformation and manipulation, that their prominence in my life, I understood, caused more problems than benefits. I’ve mostly tried to reorient myself towards the real world (it even feels strange to write that). To write more things that I do not share online right away. Write for the idea and not for the viral impact, things that perhaps no one likes, but they are things that I want to try to capture in its clearest way anyway ”. Having all of these “realities” collide in a single space doesn’t seem necessarily to be what some users might be yearning for, after all.
In any case, the metaverse Zuckerberg’s is still nothing more than a promise, so no, you shouldn’t have to worry too much about it. At least for now. Whether or not it will be massively adopted by the billions of users who follow on Facebook is certainly a gamble that goes “beyond” the parameters of any viable prediction.