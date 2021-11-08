What is the “metaverse”? (Should you worry about that?)

On October 28, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook (not the social network, but the company’s brand in general) will now be renamed Meta. It is not necessary to have classical training to know that the greek particle goal literally means “beyond.” The new name was soon teased, ironically, on many Facebook boards: According to most critics, with Meta, Zuckerberg is only trying to go “beyond” the multiple scandals that the company has gone through in the recent pastfrom selling user information to deliberately contributing to political polarization.

However, the blue social media giant has not only continued to feel the effects of a crisis of trust for years. Your situation also includes that most of its current users are, demographically speaking, “beyond” the target ideal age. Facebook’s core audience is aging rapidly, and therefore its users may not necessarily be as tech savvy (and therefore not as tech-savvy and tech-dependent) as the 1 billion monthly users that TikTok has. been able to accumulate. With users unable (or unwilling) to adapt to new technologies and change their technological habits, the possibilities for innovation are obviously slim. Facebook has little room for maneuver.

This creates at least two different problems for Zuckerberg. The first is pretty obvious. As tech journalist Kevin Roose explains, Younger users are simply abandoning applications under the Facebook or Meta umbrella (Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp) in favor of other new and “more current” applications (TikTok, as mentioned before, but also Snapchat or Telegram). Facebook’s problem with youth “has not yet affected it financially, but advertising revenue is a lagging indicator, and there is a lot of evidence that even Instagram, the supposedly healthy app in the Facebook portfolio, is losing the attention of teens and twentysomethings”Roose concludes.

The second problem it is Meta itself. At least for Zuckerberg, “Meta” is more than a rebrand: the name itself is a promise and the possibility of finally bringing one of his life obsessions to life. Zuckerberg intends to create a metaverse.