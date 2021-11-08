What is Modafinil good for?

The Modafinil is a medicine used to treat excessive sleepiness caused by narcolepsy or shift work sleep disorder., that is, the one presented by people who work at night or rotate shifts. Next, we invite you to learn more about this drug that belongs to the wake-up-promoting agents.

What and what is Modafinil for?

This is a drug that belongs to the family of so-called wakefulness-promoting agents, which is why it is used to treat excessive sleepiness that occurs with narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea syndrome, or shift-sleep disorder. job. Notably this drug does not cure conditions and only works as long as you continue to take it.

What does Modafinil do in the brain?

Although it is not clear how this drug works, it is known to work in the brain, by increasing the amounts of certain chemical messengers, such as dopamine and glutamate, which increase wakefulness and decrease drowsiness.

How long does it take for Modafinil to work?

This drug is known to takes 30 to 60 minutes to start working after consuming it. Also, it may take a little longer to take effect when consumed with food.

Recommendations before use

Because this drug can create a habit, it is best to follow some recommendations when taking it:

Do not take doses higher than those indicated by the doctor. Never consume more frequently or take for a longer time than prescribed by the health professional.

Continue taking the treatment, even when you feel fine. Always consult the doctor to stop taking it.

Take it in the morning in case of using it to treat sleep apnea or narcolepsy. When taken for shift work sleep disorder, take it one hour before starting the work day.

Consume this drug always at the same time every day. Do not change the schedule of intake, without consulting the doctor.

Read the instructions for the drug, it details how it should be consumed. If you have doubts about its consumption, you should consult your doctor.

Take the missed dose as soon as possible. However, if it is already bedtime, it is best to skip the missing dose. Never take two doses of this drug together.

How much Modafinil can I take?

The amount of this drug will depend on the medical problem to be treated and the patient. However, in general it is recommended:

For narcolepsy

and apnea syndrome

obstructive For the disorder

I dream for work

in shifts Over 17 years old,

200 milligrams one

once a day at

mornings. In case of

be necessary, the

doctor can

increase the dose. For older than

17 years 200 milligrams

an hour before

to work. For this guy

of patients, the 200 mg

It is the standard and typical dose. Teens and

under 17 years old,

the doctor will determine the use

and the dosage. Under 17 years old,

the doctor will indicate

dosage and mode of use.

It is also important to mention that sometimes doctors recommend higher doses, up to 400 mg a day. Everything will depend on the patient, so it is important to adhere to the doctor’s recommendation.

What are the adverse effects of this drug?

This medicine can cause some unwanted effects, such as:

Headache

Dizziness

Difficulty getting to sleep

Sickness

Diarrhea

Gases

Constipation

Acidity

Loss of appetite

Unusual flavors

Dry mouth

Blush

Excessive thirst

Nosebleed

Sweating

Tremors somewhere in the body

Confusion

Back pain, tight muscles, and difficulty moving

Tingling and numbness of the skin

Rash

Blisters

Hoarseness

Urticaria

Difficulty swallowing or breathing

Swelling of the face, throat, and tongue

Black, tarry stools

Blurred vision and vision changes

Does it serve to increase attention and concentration?

According to a study published in Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology, the benefits of modafinil are not too consistent to be classified as a mental enhancer. In addition to this, other research has shown that this drug does not reduce the symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Because modafinil can increase the risk of developing long-term physical and psychological dependence, it should always be consumed under strict medical supervision.

With information from the US National Library of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Medical News Today, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.