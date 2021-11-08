What is Leonardo DiCaprio’s favorite song

Leonardo Dicaprio He is one of the best actors of his generation and in the history of cinema. At 46, the American actor has in his filmography an impressive number of high-quality films ranging from Who Does Gilbert Grape Love ?, Titanic, Catch Me If You Can, The Departed, Blood Diamond, Revolutionary Road, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Revenant, among many more.

Despite his prodigious way of acting, the artist enjoys a very reserved profile. He does not like to talk about his private or family life. Although he is very polite to give interviews, he rather prefers to flee from journalists when he is not filming any tape. On the other hand, he is a person highly committed to the environment and the fight against climate change.

But if there is something that few know, it is about their personal tastes, such as the music they usually listen to. Several years ago, the actor confessed that he is to hear a lot of rap and, in fact, Kendrick lamar he is one of his favorite soloists. However, days ago, a news item that would indicate his favorite song went viral.

As reported by the British site Far out, the artist loves the theme of Otis Redding, (Sittin ‘On) The Dock Of The Bay. The song of the soul genre was released in 1968 by the American musician and features a cover of Justin timberlake, of course, with a very different sound.

One of Leonardo DiCaprio’s next projects is very close to being released. This is a movie by Netflix call Don’t Look Up, which is written and directed by Adam McKay. This dramatic comedy revolves around two astronomers who warn society about a possible apocalypse without much success. They also act Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill.