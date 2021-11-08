What happened to Zac Efrón and Ricky Martín’s faces?

It is increasingly common for men to resort to aesthetic procedures on the face to look younger or modify some feature.

Recently Ricky Martin He was surprised by the appearance of his face when he appeared in an interview to talk about his participation in the MGM Gran Garden in Las Vegas, but the singer assured that it had been an allergy and not a surgery or a cosmetic procedure. It would not be the only one, in Hollywood more than one actor has resorted to this resource that in the past was pigeonholed as a tool used more by the Female gender.

Esthetics expert Randall Herrera, who has a master’s degree in aesthetics from the Complutense University of Madrid, spoke in an interview with THE UNIVERSAL about the most common injectable procedures that men use and the case of some famous people.



Photo: Archive. The universal

In the case of Ricky Martín, he did an analysis on some images that compared his face before and after; It went viral, as netizens made fun of its appearance. Although the aesthetic doctor suggested that there could be a filling in the malar region and zygomatic arch, he assured that, as the Puerto Rican singer stated in a video:

“Actually his swollen face is due to an allergic reaction.”

“What happened with Ricky Martín is that he probably used some vitamin that he had an allergy, but he did not inject himself… I cannot be sure because he is not my patient, but my clinical eye tells me that it is not a medicine that was applied to him, but a cream or an injected vitamin ”, said the aesthetic doctor Randall Herrera.

During 2019, Mexico was the fourth country with the highest percentage of aesthetic and cosmetic operations carried out with 4.8%, below the United States, Brazil and Japan, according to a Statista database.



Photo: Archive. The universal

In April 2021, American actor Zac Efron appeared in a special Facebook video and was harshly criticized for abusing cosmetic surgeries on his face. “Squidward looks handsome” and “What was done ?, He looks horrible”, were some of the comments on social networks.

In this regard, the specialist said that in these cases it is due to an excess of product, but there are also those who have resorted to dangerous procedures such as silicones with biopolymers, which were popular in the decade of the 80s and 90s before they were presented. consequences, Lyn May is one of the famous ones who could have used them, according to the doctor analyzed.

“In the case of Zac efron he had a facelift and yes there are fillers. When you see a bloated artist, we doctors call it ‘overcorrection’; There are those who do it in order to free a younger face, they put a lot of product on it, but less is more, you can’t make a 40-year-old person look 29 ”.

Other actors who have turned to facial fillers, such as botox, include Tom cruise, John Travolta and Sylvester Stallone.



Photo: Archive. The universal

Substances such as hyaluronic acid and the hydroxyapatite calcium, they work to hydrate, give volume and some even to simulate bone. These types of procedures are known as’ Facial Architecture ‘and are performed based on very specific measurements such as Ricketts’ E line, an aesthetic plane that runs from the tip of the nose to the chin.

“People are very misinformed because the botox it is only one of the tools used for rejuvenation. It’s called botulinum toxin, and it causes an enzyme called acetylcholine to paralyze and helps muscle lose strength and pull. The ‘botox cannot be put in another part other than the muscle, the rest are filled with hyaluronic acid ”, he details.



Photo: Archive. The universal

Doctor Herrera, who has a clinic in León Guanajuato, receives men between the ages of 25 and 60 every day who are often driven by their wives. Among the procedures offered are zygomatic arch filler, cheekbone filler, mandibular hyperlite filler, and liquid rhinomatting.

“What they come to me most for is jaw modification and cheekbone filling, that makes the face look more masculine; Latinos generally have a lack of chin and jaw deep inside, but Europeans or Caucasians have a very open jaw, as it does. Brad Pitt, for example, and it became a trend thanks to the movies ”, commented the doctor.

“Today the thinner and more defined the face, the more attractive,” he added.



Photo: Archive. The universal

Although this resource is increasingly used for its biocompatibility and advantages, such as that it does not require disability and there are few risks, among the consequences there are infections and serious allergies, so it is necessary that before undergoing any of these procedures a personal examination and among other previous recommendations to patients is not to ingest alcohol or aspirin.

“Times are changing, with social networks and the macho thought that only women did things to themselves no longer exists. Not only does it mean wanting to look good, but falling into self-love; science has come so far that if you can stop aging a little bit, why not do it? ”said Randall Herrera.

Read also: Enrique Rocha came to the performance out of curiosity and a thing of fate