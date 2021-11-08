What God wants …. | Ceuta Television | Ceuta News

Ridley Scott’s partnership with historical action cinema is usually synonymous with at least maxiproduction with a good box office.

It is a project based on a script by the inseparable duo Matt Damon-Ben Affleck, both part of the main cast as well, especially Damon, in turn adaptation of a book by Eric Jager. And such a concentration of stars has given birth to a very interesting proposal of a genre that is rarely lavished, but when it does, it usually does it in a big way.

The last duel Produced by 20th Century Fox and distributed by Disney, Strange Companions from the Business World, is the story based on true events of the duel to the death between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends who became rivals out of envy , egos, and a woman, all so current. Set in 14th century France, it also tells the story of Marguerite de Carrouges, who claims to have been raped by the knight Le Gris, her husband Jean’s best friend. When nobody believes her and faced with such an offense, her husband accuses his best friend before the king, Carlos VI, who decides to authorize a duel to the death between the two at a time when such events began to be scarce if they were not expressly allowed by the monarch and faced with a situation as exceptional as this, neither more nor less than the truth about an alleged violation, with different versions, something that “only God through the victor’s sword can clarify”.

The original note of the tape resides in that the extensive narration (more than 150 minutes that do not become long), is divided into three differentiated chapters, each one focused on the version of events according to the three involved in it. It may be that at the end of the film the official position of the facts is not completely defined, a mixture of awkward exposition and letting the viewer reach their own conclusions on their own. The fact is that the reality of the end is that it more or less leaves the staff satisfied, which makes us end up decanting without the need for any divine pretense to come to inspire us with the truth. And without sticking with anyone, that we are a civilized society (right?).

Scott impregnates with realism, dirt and darkness a work of the past, without greater complexities than what is exposed, but with a forceful halo in its staging, surprisingly scarce in sword strokes and falls from the horse and with more glances due to a spy hole of expected. In some unnecessary passages, something redundant, but it maintains the interest to reach an end, more to know the future of events than for the thing to end, as it should be.

SCORE: 7

JUAN CARRASCO DE LAS HERAS → [email protected]