What Emma Watson (‘Harry Potter’) has been up to since her last movie appearance

Emma Watson She has always been very reserved with her personal life, and since the pandemic began she has decided to keep an (even lower) profile and stay away from the spotlight, not only from the press, but also taken a break from the world of interpretation.

The actress has unleashed rumors on numerous occasions due to this long absence about a possible retirement, just as in recent months there have been speculations of a possible engagement with her current partner, Leo Robinton.

Emma reappeared to deny everything

Since Watson appeared in the adaptation of the novel ‘Little women‘in 2019, from which she was also absent during her promotional tour, the actress has not reappeared on the big screen with no new project. Many were the rumors about a possible withdrawal of Emma from the film industry or about her private life.

Finally Emma ended up exploding and wanted to ditch at once everything that was said about her on her Twitter account: “If I have news – I promise I will share it with you,” she summarized by denying possible major changes in her life.

“In the meantime please do not assume any news from me, I am simply passing the pandemic silently just like most people. Failing when trying to make bread (!), Worrying about my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that still affects so many people, “he added.

What has Emma Watson been up to?

Apart from deciding to shelve rumors about her personal and professional life once and for all, Emma has not exactly stood idly by. The actress is known for being a committed activist, and in these difficult times it was not going to be less.

Using their social networks to fight racism, Emma shared a series of podcasts and talks that helped her understand the current situation on these issues: “A list of podcasts, writings, analyzes and discussions that they have helped me understand systematic racism, white supremacy and the experiences of black people, indigenous people and people of color, “he shared.

In addition, the actress has announced, along with Women of the world, the project that will honor women that have left their mark on the city of London by renaming some of the city’s underground stops.

He has also joined Board of Directors of Kering, the fashion company, in which she is now chair of the sustainability of the company and its objective is to achieve a balance between society and community, the economy and the environment.

This is not the only initiative in favor of the protection of the environment in which it has been involved since Emma was announced as one of the investors of the company FabricNano, which seeks to reduce the dependency on plastic, as well as other materials that are harmful to the environment.

It seems that the young woman is more than focused on her most supportive side.

