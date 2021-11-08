West Ham United beat Liverpool

After clearly beating Atlético de Madrid in the fourth round of the Champions League group stage, Liverpool faced a new Premier League battle with full confidence. And it should be specified that it would be a high-flying commitment as a result of his displacement to the London Olympic Stadium, scene where he would face West Ham United. Without a doubt, the combined net He tried to tighten the fence on a Chelsea that could not get past the draw against Burnley.

The contest would be uphill for Jürgen Klopp’s team as soon as it started, since Alisson Becker would introduce the leather in the bottom of the tights of his own goal (1 – 0). The braid would have to invalidate some of the visitors shortly after, while the locals would pull the bottom of the closet with Craig Dawson, taking the place of Angelo Ogbonna. Liverpool would level the forces with both Trent Alexander-Arnold (1 – 1), while Dawson would crash the ball on the crossbar.

However, West Ham would add the victory thanks to the goals of Pablo Fornals (2 – 1) and Kurt Zouma (3 – 1) after an assists double from Jarrod Bowen, who is on the agenda. net. Divock Origi, enabled by Alexander-Arnold, would give enough suspense to the final section of the battle (3 – 2), but the three points would remain in the bag of the troops led by a former Royal Society: David Moyes.

