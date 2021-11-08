Watch out! Cybersecurity Expert Warns Android Users Should DELETE Google Chrome Immediately For This Reason

A few weeks ago Facebook was involved in a controversy over the use of personal data, and now a cybersecurity expert assured that, if you really want to protect your privacy, also you should uninstall Google Chrome from Android phones.

Tommy mysk, a cybersecurity specialist stated in an interview with Forbes that they have detected that Google obtains specific information from users through an accelerometer, which is on permanently and provides data from lifestyle, location, tastes and even the health of users.

This is a motion sensor that can be found on Android phones as well as the “pedometer” feature, which allows you to count the steps taken throughout the day.

The motion sensor is accessible to all websites on Android / Chrome by default, [mientras que] Safari / iOS protects access by permission, Mysk noted.

Photo: Pixabay

The expert highlighted that thanks to the fact that it is a function that comes by default in the application, all the web pages that you open from Google Chrome can obtain this data, even when using the incognito mode in the browser.

The way Android handles the accelerometer is much worse [que Facebook]. Applications can even read it in the background. My team implemented a pedometer feature in our app. The application was counting the steps even if the application was not running at all. Because the logic was a background service that ran all the time, he clarified.

In accordance with Forbes, the type of information that Google obtains thanks to this is the number of steps you take, the places you frequent, your physical activity and health data, and even on some cell phones it can detect the heart rate and the means of transport you use.

Mysk stated that the safest thing for people would be to uninstall Chrome from their cell phone, although it is also possible to reduce the flow of information that the company obtains by deactivating the pedometer from the application.

For this, you must go to ?? Settings ??, then ?? Site Settings ?? and deactivate the option of “Motion sensors”, but it is necessary to repeat it constantly since the windows can activate it automatically and keep it even when the application continues to run in the background.

