Was Robert Downey Jr. really Marvel’s biggest risk?

Would you believe if you knew that Robert Downey Jr. did not convince Marvel Studios to be in the role of Tony Stark in Iron Man? This was stated by Kevin Feige about the study’s decision in 2008.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has recently become the almighty of Hollywood. Not only Marvel studios and Disney, but the stories as such, have been classified as the best of the century. By the public, by filling the rooms at each premiere, by critics, by giving outstanding scores, which was not the case before with superhero films, and by the studio in injecting as much money as possible.

The great success of the company began in 2008, when the live-action of Hombre de Hierro. When said delivery was being prepared, a question arose: Who will Tony Stark be? There, the production was decided by Robert Downey Jr., who was not one of the most recognized in the industry, much less the first candidate of the time to play a super.

Despite the doubt, ‘La Casa de las Ideas’ finally resolved that the artist was the one, being advised by Jon favreu, who would be behind the pininos of the UCM. Upon hearing the voice of the director, the success of the production became a reality and everything that comes after is already known history.

Above all, but the great risk that it represented, was manifested Kevin Feige, CEO of Marvel Studios. These were his statements.

«I was lucky enough to be involved in the first films of Spider-man and X Men… But we wanted to make an Iron Man movie. And I think that, even so, the biggest risk, which seems scandalous to say now, was casting Robert Downey Jr. It was both the biggest risk and the most important thing in the founding of the Cinematic Universe of Marvel. Without Robert, we wouldn’t be sitting here today. I really do.

He was an amazing actor. Everyone knew he was an amazing actor. But he hadn’t been an action star. It wasn’t a marquee star, necessarily. And we quickly realized that the risk, I’ve said before, was not choosing it. And Jon Favreau really had that vision for that movie and for Robert in that role. That decision, and the success of that decision, I think empowered us with more risks and more options »said the executive.

Source: Cinemablend