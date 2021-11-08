Vivienne checks she’s identical to Angelina Jolie on an afternoon shopping – New Woman

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Angelina Jolie reappeared with her mother on an afternoon of shopping in Hollywood. The 13-year-old teenager returned to her casual and carefree style after accompanying her mother and siblings on red carpets from the movie ‘The Eternals’ and surprised with her enormous resemblance to the actress.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt looks identical to her mother in recent appearance

Angelina Jolie and Vivienne walked the aisles of the supermarket like a normal family. The young woman wore a beige shirt with white pants and a mask of the same color. Her blonde hair was tied in a low ponytail.

For her part, the Oscar winner was faithful to her choice of dark colors with a black dress, gray coat, black boots and a gray mask. Her shoulder-length hair was combed sideways.

Vivienne is the youngest of the Jolie Pitt family with her twin brother Knox. They were both born in 2008 in Nice, France and although their first name was selected by Angelina and Brad, Vivienne’s middle name is Marcheline, a tribute to her maternal grandmother. Their birth made headlines, as they were the couple’s second biological children.

She is also the sister of Knox, Zahara, Maddox and Pax. All have proven to be very close and protective of their private lives, none of them have public social networks or are dedicated to show business. However Vivienne and Shiloh have been the only one of Angelina’s daughters who has shown an interest in acting and has even participated in major Hollywood productions.

For her part, Vivienne made her film debut in the film Maleficient‘ in 2014, starring his mom. In it she played the role of Princess Aurora as a child. For her appearance, the young woman earned an amount of approximately $ 3,000 a week plus $ 60 a day, this being her first pay for acting in a movie.

In recent appearances Vivienne looks a lot like her mother Angelina, but with short blond hair like his father’s. Her casual and carefree style is a reflection of the parenting method of Angelina, who despite having a great fortune, has wanted her children to lead a normal life without extravagances.

At 12 years old, the little girl has proven to be very close to her siblings. Although he maintains a low profile, he is expected to soon participate in more film projects and with the family tradition in Hollywood.

