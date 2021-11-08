Vin Diesel begs Dwayne Johnson to return for ‘Fast & Furious 10’

“Fast & Furious 9”: biggest premiere in the covid-19 era 1:07

(CNN) – Vin Diesel is asking Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to end their highly-known feud and rejoin “Fast & Furious” by the end of the saga.

The 54-year-old actor, who plays Dominic Toretto in the movies, extended an olive branch Sunday by sharing an open letter on Instagram addressed to his former co-star.

“My little brother Dwayne … the time has come,” he wrote alongside a photo of them facing each other. “The world awaits the end of Fast 10.”

Diesel went on to say that his sons still refer to Johnson as “Uncle Dwayne”, despite their well-documented breakup. “There isn’t a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send good wishes,” he added.

Johnson, 49, made his debut as federal agent Luke Hobbs on “Fast Five” in 2011 and reprized his role in the franchise’s sixth, seventh and eighth installments before landing his own spin-off, “Hobbs & Shaw. “.

The couple’s feud erupted in 2016, during the final weeks of filming for “The Fate Of The Furious” in 2017. At that time, Johnson posted a photo on his verified Instagram account, which he has since deleted, in which he criticized unidentified male co-stars.

“Some (male co-stars) behave like tough men and true professionals, while others don’t,” Johnson wrote at the time.

Diesel told Men’s Health in June this year that as a producer on the “Fast & Furious” franchise, “heavy-handed love” was at the root of his conflict with Johnson.

“He was a difficult character to embody, the Hobbs character,” he said. “My focus at the time was a lot of heavy-handed love to help get that performance where it needed to be.”

However, Johnson fought back on the Vanity Fair cover story, saying that he and Diesel were “philosophically two different people” who “approach the movie production business in two very different ways.”

While Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter in July that he would not be returning to see any more “Fast & Furious” movies, it appears Diesel is ready to put everything in the past to fulfill his promise to the late Paul Walker (whom he refers to as ” Pablo “) to give the saga a proper ending. Walker played Brian O’Conner in the franchise until his death in 2013.

“I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the final which is 10,” he continued, in his message to Johnson. “I say this for love … but you must appear, do not leave the saga idle, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny” .

CNN has reached out to Johnson’s representatives for comment.

CNN’s Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.