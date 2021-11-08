Vin Diesel asks Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ to return to ‘Fast and Furious 10’ | Entertainment

Surprise caused Vin Diesel among his followers by making public a request to actor Dwayne Johnson, better known as ‘The Rock’, to return to the saga of ‘Fast and Furious’ in its tenth installment.

“My brother Dwayne, the time has come. The world awaits the end of ‘Fast and Furious 10’. As you know, my kids refer to you as Uncle Dwayne. The legacy awaits, ”wrote Vin Diesel.

Johnson first appeared in the series in Fast & Furious 5, then he was part of 6 and 7 and together with Jason Statham he starred in the spin-off ‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw’. His role as Agent Hobbs has been one of the most beloved by fans, however, there was not always a good relationship with the other figure in the film, Vin Diesel, who plays Toretto.

But this time it is Diesel himself who put aside the rivalry to ask the actor to return at the end of the saga.

“Do not leave the franchise inactive, you have a very important role. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you rise to the occasionVin Diesel added in his post.

So far ‘La Roca’ has not publicly referred to the issue, while fans eagerly await his response.