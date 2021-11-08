VIDEO | Pato O’Ward, Lando Norris’ new Spanish ‘teacher’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 06.11.2021 20:17:36





The Grand Prix of Mexico City 2021 It has not only generated activity within the track of the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack, but has also achieved that several of the pilots of the Formula 1 get ‘soaked’ in Mexican culture.

Sample of the above was the experience he lived Lando Norris, McLaren driver, next to Mexican Pato O’Ward, who served as the Spanish ‘teacher’ of the man born in Bristol, United Kingdom, and who advances in fifth place in the drivers’ classification.

The F1 team shared a fun video of the IndyCar racer teaching Landau Norris several words that Mexicans use frequently, such as: “How cool! A hue …! Strawberry and water.”

In the funny recording, the British man is heard trying to say in the best possible way the words or phrases that he teaches him O’Ward, which also explains to his partner the meaning of each of them.

Will test McLaren car

It should be remembered that Duck O’Ward you will have the opportunity to test the car of Mclaren at the end of the season of the Formula 1, that is, in the Abu Grand Prix Dhabi, race that will take place next December.