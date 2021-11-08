Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics UPAEP, accredited nationally and internationally

The Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics once again marks its leadership in the country, by becoming the first private university to receive international accreditation from the Pan American Council for Veterinary Science Education (COPEVET), and national from the National Council for Veterinary Medicine Education and Zootecnia, AC (CONEVET).

With this approval opinion regarding the academic quality available to the program of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics of the UPAEP, by these two organizations, it invites us to continue with that continuous improvement that is reflected in the training of the students who are part of this career, emphasized Ileana Zorhaya Martínez Ramos, Director of this Faculty.

He said that with the obtaining of this national and international accreditation, the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics of the UPAEP, becomes the first accredited private school in Mexico, which shows the institutional commitment of a full-time work of part of professors, administrative staff and that is reflected in the performance of the students of this faculty and of its graduates.

He stressed that the permanent updating of this university faculty will allow it to continue to have this type of national and international accreditations and above all, a Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics that is celebrating 15 years of foundation.

In his speech, Francisco Suárez Güemes, President of the National Council of Education of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics, AC (CONEVET), said that this accreditation carries a very great added value and that it is reflected in the quality of teachers, in the Faculty that provides these services and that above all, students see the guarantee of the studies they are receiving, that they are of quality and that they will have a complete training that will allow them to compete in the work environment in a timely manner.

Suárez Güemes emphasized that this Accreditation is a guarantee for students to access an accredited institution and said accreditation does not end with the delivery of a certificate, the accreditation begins with the delivery of a certificate to continue advancing, to get where we all want. Arriving as an institution, which is a level of excellence, “is a process of continuous improvement that begins many years before obtaining this Accreditation.”

It is a privilege that the UPAEP in its Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics has taken this first step, if we take into account that, “in our country there are not many, 50% of the faculties of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics are accredited and in In the case of UPAEP, it is the first private university to obtain this accreditation certificate ”, underlined Francisco Suárez, President of the National Council for Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics Education, AC (CONEVET).

Meanwhile, Laura Contreras Mioni, Dean of Biological Sciences at UPAEP, stressed that the main challenge for the institution is not to reach this goal, but to stay on that path of academic excellence in its study programs.

He said that the university is very clear that this type of academic achievement must be a university lifestyle, since it is not only to obtain this document that certifies the quality of the Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics program, but also the certainty that we can provide them to students those knowledge, talents and skills for professional life with quality training.

He stated that in these moments of health pandemic, veterinary medicine has been fundamental in solving this health problem for humanity; in addition to the great responsibility that universities have to be able to deliver graduates with knowledge and skills that can meet life’s challenges.

For Alberto Arrés Rangel, President of the Pan American Council for Veterinary Science Education (COPEVET), he congratulated UPAEP for this achievement and pointed out that private universities can also offer quality veterinary education, above all, because it is not easy, because medicine Veterinary medicine has its peculiarities, it is a demanding career in the training of professionals in this discipline of knowledge.

He added that it is a success that the UPAEP has opted for veterinary medicine in its academic offer at the undergraduate level.

Alberto Arrés emphasized that in order to carry out the Accreditation of this Faculty, due to the current situation of the health pandemic, a dual modality had to be implemented, that is, between face-to-face and distance, but it is also worth recognizing that the The institution made a great effort so that the evaluators, two of them from the Republic of Argentina, Costa Rica, as well as evaluators from Mexico and Colombia, were remotely in real time seeing all the details, participating and questioning, verifying and requesting the information crossing to continue with the accreditation process.

Finally, Ileana Zorhaya Martínez, invited all the students who are deciding where to study this university degree in veterinary medicine and zootechnics, to do so at UPAEP, where they will receive comprehensive training and will be able to count on the knowledge and skills that the sector demands. currently productive.