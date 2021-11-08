Van Rankin would be Chivas’ first reinforcement

After having tied his pass to the repechage for the Scream Mexico Opening 2021 of the Liga BBVA MX, Chivas would have already in mind and tied to his first reinforcement for the following semester, where it is already confirmed Marcelo Michel Leaño as a coach.

The Flock He is not going through the best of economic situations and for that reason, the reinforcements that arrive would be from players who have on loan or would even seek to make exchanges with the best footballers of his squad.

Chivas’ first reinforcement

One of the players who

Chivas

has a loan in the MLS, it is Josecarlos Van Rankin. The defender is in the Portland Timbers from February 2021 but his contract with the club ends in December of the same year.

That is why I would have to go back to Chivas and Marcelo Michel Leaño he would have already given the go-ahead for his return. Van rankin plays on the right side, where now the Flock has Jesus Sanchez and sometimes uses Isaac brizuela in that position.

The players who would come out of Chivas

The plan of Marcelo Michel Leaño I would be taking it off for the next season. In addition to the arrival of Josecarlos Van Rankin, they would already have in mind the first casualties for the Closing 2022, thinking of renovating the campus.

Jose ‘Tala’ Rangel

, goalkeeper who for now is in the Tapatio of the Liga BBVA Expansión MX, would be promoted to the first team of Chivas and would become the Herd’s second goalkeeper, behind Raúl Gudiño. That is why Jose Antonio Rodriguez it would be the team’s first casualty.

On the other hand, Chivas I would not renew Oribe Peralta. The forward ends his contract with the chiverío at the end of the Scream Mexico Opening 2021 and there have been no approaches for a possible extension.

