Unprecedented reaction of Santiago Solari after the failure of Roger Martínez in the penalty against Rayados

The America club was close to adding his last three points of the Regular Phase of the tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021 at Aztec stadiumHowever, after an arbitration decision, the units had to be divided with those led by Javier Aguirre to remain with 35 units as the leader of the campaign.

In the complementary part the Eagles received a lack of Alan Montes for Salvador Reyes, the whistler ruled that it was criminal, being in charge of collecting it Roger Martinez, but when executing he slipped which caused him to touch the ball with his left leg and then he scored with his right foot, immediately the fanatical cream celebration, however the action had to be reviewed in the VAR and the goal was annulled.

The final score between Americanists and Regios was 0-0, in a press conference it was questioned Santiago Solari on the referee’s decision to invalidate the Colombian’s goal in this Matchday 17 of the MX League where he said it was kind of weird. It should be noted, the azulcremas had one more man in the last 20 minutes, although they could no longer score in the goal of the Scratched.

“It had never happened to me in a match where he will participate, I have seen similar actions and it is rare to see something like this” said the coach

Vasco Aguirre also commented on the controversial decision of the referee

The Monterrey coach decided to talk about the penalty of Martinez, and said that in his entire career he had not seen something similar and did not know what happened when the player slips and touches the ball, sentenced that it was curious, not knowing the rule.