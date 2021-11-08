“Typical of assholes”, this is how Salinas Pliego responds to a broadcast critic

The businessman and owner of TV Azteca, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, turned in Twitter a criticism from a user who highlighted that the Ajusco television station had run out of audio in the middle of an interview with Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez after his victory against Caleb Plant this Saturday.

“Fatal moment of tv 7 azteca to run out of sound in the interview with canelo, more care and quality in the transmissions,” tweeted user Raúl López Alvarado.

With the previous tweet, the businessman replied:

“This is one of the typical assholes to whom I offer a free fight that cost 80 usd in PPV, everything works out perfect, ah but there was a detail with a microphone and that is what he criticizes … If you don’t like it and you like Our mistake seems fatal, pay your 80 usd or shut up and thank you !!! “, replied the businessman.

Saúl Canelo Álvarez made history tonight by knocking out Caleb Plant in round 11 to become the first undisputed champion of super middleweights.

The Mexican defeated Plant and unifying all the super middleweight belts. Álvarez snatched the IBF belt from Plant and added it to those of the WBC, WBO and WBA.

For a few days, the owner of TV Azteca and Elektra stores, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has been mentioned as a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, however, this Sunday he made it clear that he is not seeking any public office and that his function is to general jobs.

At the suggestion of a user of Twitter, named Ulises, that he should try to sit in the big chair, the businessman replied that “NEVER” and that “HE DOES NOT HAVE ANY INTEREST”.

“He should consider running for president, with such popularity he is sure to win …”, commented Ulises.

NEVER, I am dedicated to creating jobs and giving prosperity to my collaborators … but above all to serving my clients and giving them access to better products and services, that has nothing to do with politics. I HAVE NO INTEREST and save this tweet “, replied the owner of Grupo Salinas