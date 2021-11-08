Twitter users vote in favor of Musk selling 10% of his Tesla shares and this is how he reacts to the poll results

The Tesla CEO came up with the idea after the Biden Administration announced plans to implement a tax on the assets of publicly traded billionaires.

Tesla Founder and CEO Elon Musk commented this Sunday the results of the survey he published on Twitter on whether he should sell 10% of his stake in the electric car manufacturing company.

Responding to the comment of one of his followers, who asked if the poll had come out “as he wanted”, Musk stressed that he will not retract his promise to fulfill it. “I was prepared to accept any result”said the billionaire.

The founder of Tesla published this Saturday on his Twitter profile a survey in which he asked his followers if they believed it would be feasible for him to sell 10% of the shares he has in the company, promising to comply with the results of public opinion . 57.9% of the 3.5 million participants voted in favor of the proposal.

Musk made this proposal after the Joe Biden Administration announced plans to create a billionaire tax to help fund increased social and security spending. Under current US tax law, assets, such as stocks, are only taxed when they are sold.

The CEO of Tesla, for his part, explained that he does not receive “any cash salary or any bonuses from anywhere.” “I only have shares, so the only way to pay taxes personally is by selling them,” he said.

The main form of income for the ultra-rich in the US comes from huge portfolios of publicly traded, tax-exempt stocks. Formerly Musk post against the proposal to create the tax, pointing out that any government-induced redistribution of wealth would be better managed by the private sector.

