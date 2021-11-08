Twitter users “decide” to have Elon Musk sell 10% of his Tesla shares

The controversial businessman Elon musk, founder of Tesla, proposed to users of Twitter decide its management of 10% of the shares of the electric vehicle firm with a survey that closed this Sunday and in which the winning result was that the band.

Musk opened the vote with a comment: “There is a lot of talk lately that unrealized gains are a way to evade taxes, so I propose to sell 10% of my shares in Tesla. Do youYou support this? ”, To which you could answer yes or no.

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this? – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

More than 3.5 million users of the social network took part, with 57% proposing that they actually sell a tenth of their shareholders and the rest against, after ensuring that it would comply with the results “whatever they may be.”

He also explained that he does not receive “a cash salary or bonus from anywhere”: “I only have shares, therefore my only way to pay taxes personally is to sell shares,” he said.

Musk, ranked as the richest man in the world with a net worth of about 338 billion dollars, has been in the spotlight in recent months by the debate in Congress of USA on a possible tax on the country’s greatest wealth.

According CNN, Musk has about 170.5 million shares and selling a tenth at a price of $ 1,222 would mean a profit of around $ 21 billion. With a 20% long-term capital gains tax rate, you’d pay about 4.2 billion in taxes.

A few hours after the vote closed, the businessman had not commented on the matter.

With information from EFE