Twitter introduces a feature that makes it easier to search for tweets from a specific account

At the moment the novelty is only available in the iOS version of the application.

The social network Twitter added a new search button that will make it easier to search for user-specific tweets, as confirmed by the XDA Developers portal this Friday.

In mid-October, the social media consultant Matt Navarra already reported that the new button had started to appear for a small number of users, but now XDA Developers confirmed that the feature is available in the service’s iOS app.

This new button in the shape of a magnifying glass, located in the upper right corner of the user’s profile, opens a new search bar and allows the interested party to search for specific tweets that have been written in their account or in that of any other user.

A shortcut to an existing function

The new button represents a shortcut to an existing function that allows you to limit a search to tweets from a specific user. To do this, you need to type in the search bar ‘de: [nombre de usuario en Twitter] [término de búsqueda]’.

However, the new feature makes this process easier. It could be useful, for example, if a user wants to find an article about which they remember someone tweeting months ago but cannot remember the details, notes the portal The Verge.

