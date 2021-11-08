Tuca Ferretti’s homophobic comments that caused outrage

The coach released homophobic comments (Photo: / Daniel Becerril / REUTERS)

While the Mexican Football Federation keeps fighting to eradicate a homophobic cry, Ricardo Ferretti, technician of Braves of Juarez, starred in a controversial press conference after the duel between his team and the Tigers.

The coach of the border team appeared at the press conference and became the object of criticism when he repeatedly asked if there were “Old” or “fagots” in the press room, to start with the questions and answers.

Starting with the press’s questioning of the Juarez strategist, Tuca tried to give the floor to women first, as the technician of Brazilian origin usually does; However, with no reporters present in the press room, Ferretti insisted differently as to who should start the conference.

This duel marked the return of Ricardo Ferretti in El Volcán. (Photo: @ andremarinpuig / Twitter)

“There are old women? No, right?” Fags, the first. Who will be the first fag? Chin !, man, pure males then “, he asked before the start of the press conference.

After the comments issued by the nationalized Mexican strategist, different users on social networks began to question and qualify as “Contemptuous” the way in which he made mention of women during the beginning of the conference, as well as indicating why he had not been sanctioned for the way in which he referred to elements of the media.

At present, national football has been sanctioned on different occasions. The top executives of Mexican football keep on trying to eradicate homophobic expressions. During the course of this week, Cruz Azul was sanctioned with a veto match in the Aztec stadium, after the famous cry of the fans was present during the match against León.

Different users on social networks began to question and qualify as “derogatory” the way in which he mentioned women (Photo: EFE / Luis Torres)

A sector of the fans was the culprit that this sanction was carried out. When the home team found themselves down on the scoreboard, a sector of the fans showed their dissatisfaction by crying out. The first time this act was presented was at minute 81, and subsequently at minute 83. On the second occasion, the match was stopped by the referee, as indicated by the protocol. However, the FMF decided to take action on the matter.

Similarly, the Mexican team in their two subsequent matches of the Concacaf tie heading to the World Cup Qatar 2022, for the shout that was presented during the confrontation of the national team against its similar from Canada, on the court of Aztec stadium.

Bravos lost to Tigres (Photo: EFE / José Méndez)

After the video was released, another sector of fans questioned whether the MX League began an investigation against the Bravos coach, after Ferretti asked that question, when in the current championship he seeks to eradicate the homophobic scream in the stands.

Another of the controversial situations in which the Juárez coach was involved was on May 14, 2016, when the coach was in charge of Tigers and left a press conference when he repeatedly asked a woman to start the question-and-answer round.

But when he was not treated in this way, he got upset and ended up leaving the press room after having a word with one of the reporters present.

