Tuca Ferretti causes controversy over homophobic words at conference

The return of Ricardo Ferretti to the University Stadium to face Tigers, a picture with which he won everything, was marked by a controversial episode after the current coach of FC Juárez would utter homophobic words during the post-duel conference.

After losing 3-0 to Tigres, Tuca Ferretti appeared before the media and questioned whether there were ‘old women’ or ‘fags’ present in the room.

“There are old women, right? truth? Fags, the first. Who will be the first fag? Chin! Pure males then, “said the Tuca ferretti.

It was then that the criticism on social networks began, as various users branded the Brazilian as’misogynist‘ and ‘sexist‘.

It is worth remembering that FIFA recently imposed a two-match veto penalty on the Mexican team, due to the reiteration of the homophobic scream during their meetings held in the Aztec stadium.

Ricardo Ferretti He entered the university team for more than a decade, achieving titles in the MX League, MX Cup, Champion of Champions, Concacaf Champions League and a second place in the Club World Cup.