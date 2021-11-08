Treasury adjusts support for gasoline

The stimuli prosecutors that Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) has made known through the decree published yesterday in the Official Journal of the Federation (DOF) imply a reduction in the support in the acquisition of fuels such as gasoline or diesel in Mexico, on which the tax quota Special on Production and Services (IEPS) will have fewer discounts than the previous week.

For the week that includes from Saturday, November 6 to Friday, November 12, when the new percentages of the IEPS are published by the SHCP This is how the discounts to said quota will be and what you will pay when acquiring these hydrocarbons:

Gasoline Magna. Fuel with an octane number lower than 91 and popularly called “green gasoline”Will have an approved stimulus of 81.77% that is equivalent to 4.1823 pesos of discount so that you only pay 93.25 cents per liter when refueling your vehicle.

Last week the support was 82.47% of the applicable tax, so the modification for this week was a cut to the stimulus.

Gasoline Premium. The presentation of 91 octane or more will enjoy a discount of 61.10% on the quota despite the reduction from the 63.13% previously managed.

With this you will be paying for each liter of red gasoline 1.6800 pesos by subsidizing the remaining 2.6392 pesos of the quota.

Diesel. For this oil derivative there was also an adjustment in the support for its acquisition, also downwards and that this week correspond to 3.2956 pesos per liter, which means that if you load this fuel you will pay a fee of 2.3256 pesos per liter loaded.

The Special Tax on Production and Services is an indirect tax that the Treasury extends on the clients of the contributors -And not these in themselves- for the sale of alcohol and tobacco, gasoline or refreshments among other products.

In Mexico it has been applied since 1980 when the IEPS Law that regulates it, as well as the VAT, another indirect tax.

