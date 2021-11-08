Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner ‘broken’ by the Astroworld tragedy

Astroworld artists Travis Scott, SZA, Roddy Ricch and others spoke Saturday about the Houston music festival, where a massive crowd surge killed eight concert goers and injured at least 25.

Scott, who previously tweeted that he was “devastated” by Friday’s tragedy and pledged his “full support” to law enforcement investigating the incident, reflected further on Saturday via Instagram.

“I just want to send prayers to those who were lost last night. In fact, we are working right now to identify their families, so that we can help them through this difficult time, ”Scott said in a series of videos posted to his Instagram story.

“My fans really mean the world to me, and I always want to leave them a positive experience. And whenever he could make out something from what was going on, he would stop the program and help them get the help they need. I could never imagine the seriousness of the situation. “

During the Houston concert, Scott saw an emergency vehicle in the audience and said, “There is an ambulance in the crowd. Whoa, whoa, whoa ”, before telling fans,“ You all know what they came to do ”and resuming his place.

At one point, the star briefly paused the show and said, “Wait, wait, wait, we need help, someone passed out here … Security, let’s go in.” But the performance continued.

Concert goers were caught in the crowd and struggled for breath, and several people were trampled on the festival floor, according to eyewitness accounts.

Although some festival goers repeatedly yelled, “Stop the show!” Due to people in danger, the concert went on for 40 more minutes, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

“We’ve been working closely with … the city of Houston, HPD, the fire department, everyone [para] help us figure this out, ”Scott continued Saturday on Instagram.

“If you have any information, contact your local authorities. Everyone continue to keep your prayers … I could never imagine something like this happening. I will do everything I can to keep you posted. [y] informed of what is happening “.

Hours later, Kylie Jenner, the beauty mogul who is Scott’s girlfriend, posted a statement on Instagram supporting her partner and sending prayers to “everyone who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by the events of Yesterday”.

Scott “cares deeply about his fans and the Houston community,” wrote Jenner, who has a 3-year-old daughter with artist “Sicko Mode” and is pregnant with her second child.

“I want to make it clear that we were not aware of any deaths until the news came out after the show and in no world would he have continued filming or acting. I am sending my condolences to all the families during this difficult time.

On Saturday afternoon, singer-songwriter SZA tweeted that she was “speechless” in the wake of Astroworld, the deadliest American concert since a mass shooting at a 2017 country music festival in Las Vegas. The “Love Galore” hitmaker performed before Scott took the stage and the crowd began to pack forward.

“I’m actually in shock and I don’t even know what to say,” SZA tweeted. “[P] praying for everyone in Houston, especially the families of those who lost their lives. “

Another musician who opened for Scott, Compton-born rapper Ricch, promised via Instagram to donate his “net compensation” from the festival to families affected by the incident, adding # Pray4Houston.

On a Saturday comedy show in Kentucky, comedian Katt Williams paused his routine for 10 minutes after someone in the crowd passed out and someone else yelled, “Stop the show!” according to TMZ.

In a video captured by the tabloid, Williams cites “that Astroworld s—” informing her decision to pause the show while medical personnel tended to the unconscious attendant.

“I’m not going to go with that on my conscience,” Williams told the audience.

There were other reactions to the Astroworld tragedy on social media, including SZA and Trey Songz.

Times employees Molly Hennessy-Fiske, Jaweed Kaleem, Matt Pearce, Craig Marks, and Jenny Jarvie contributed to this report.

