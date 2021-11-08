Travis Barker shows his love for future mother-in-law Kris Jenner on her 66th birthday

It seems that there is an excellent family dynamic between! Kris jenner, celebrated his 66th birthday over the weekend, and his future son-in-law, Travis barker, honored her in a birthday post.

You’re going to be interested: Travis Scott is ‘devastated’ by the Astroworld Festival incident that left 8 people dead

On his Instagram story, the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer shared a photo of himself hugging Kris, alongside his fiancee Kourtney and future sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian.

The musician captioned the photo “Happy Birthday @krisjenner” and “I love you.”

The rocker then shared another photo of a beach dinner that he shared with the family matriarch, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, and their 42-year-old Kourtney.

Last month, Kris appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked about her oldest daughter and Barker’s relationship following their recent engagement.

“Kourtney and Travis, they really are made for each other, they really are. They are the cutest couple,” she told host Ellen DeGeneres. “They are so in love and they let us know that they are so in love, constantly.”

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star also revealed that prior to the proposal, Barker approached her first to ask for her daughter’s hand in marriage.

“It’s a sweetheart,” he said of his future son-in-law. “And they are so happy they can’t wait.”

The couple got engaged on October 17 and the proposal took place on the beach at the Rosewood Miramar resort in Montecito, California. The musician used a large arrangement of roses and candles on the beach to set the mood before kneeling before his now-fiancée, wearing a large diamond ring.

A few days ago, Kourtney shared a photo on Instagram from her Halloween weekend with Barker, during which she dressed up as the character of Patricia Arquette, Alabama, from the 1993 classic movie “True Romance.”

In the comment section, Barker, who dressed up as Christian Slater’s character Clarence, hinted at the idea of ​​expanding his family by writing, “Our children’s name would be Elvis.”

Read on: Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope dressed up as Cher from “Clueless” for Halloween

Although Barker’s comment was a reference to a scene in the movie where Elvis’s ghost visits Clarence, a source from People magazine said last month that Kardashian “would love to have a baby with [Barker]”.

At the moment, it is not known if the preparations for their wedding have already begun, but it could happen sooner than we imagine!