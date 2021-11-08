Travel to New Zealand and play Forza Horizon 5 NOW

That Forza Horizon 5 is going to be one of the releases of the year is a fact. The new open world driving game is better than its previous installments (something that is not easy) and also has a considerable graphical improvement, as we told you in our analysis where we rate it a ten.

As you probably already know, there are many users who are enjoying the full game by getting early access, but the rest of us must wait until its official launch, which will take place tomorrow, November 9. However, with a little trick we can play Forza Horizon 5 right now.

Play Forza Horizon 5 from NOW on your Xbox

As is the case with most launches, these are usually available at 12 at night. Now, although here in Spain there are still several hours for it in New Zealand it has already passed midnight so the game is already available there, and we can take advantage of them. For that, all we have to do is go to Settings ➾System ➾Language and Location, and in the location tab we select New Zealand. When doing this, a notice will appear that our Xbox must be restarted to apply the changes, but once it has been restarted, We can now enjoy Forza Horizon 5 in a completely normal way.