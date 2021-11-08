Tom Hanks auctions the caravan he used in his Hollywood shoots

Caravans and camper vans have become one of the most desired vehicles in recent years. The possibility of travel without reservations and moving without limits is one of its great attractions for customers. In addition, access to campsites or parking in any space is more affordable than other types of accommodation.

In fact, according to data published by the Caravaning Industry and Trade Association (Aseicar), the sale of motorhomes in May was higher than the figures for 2019. Only in that month was the registration of 1,403 vehicles registered, specifically, A total of 908 motorhomes, 212 campers and 283 caravans were sold.

Some companies have adapted these vehicles to the new needs arising from the pandemic. Airstream has designed a perfect for teleworkers, since it has a small office that allows you to work remotely. Now, the famous American actor Tom Hanks, has put on sale his trailer of this same company that has accompanied him for more than 30 years in all his film shoots. The star says that today the world of cinema is much faster and it no longer makes sense to spend days in this caravan.

A unique and personalized model

Hanks has decided to auction this vehicle, which is also a classic of the brand and a limited edition. Specifically, it is the 1992 model Airstream 34 Excella Travel Trailer and it has served as a home between takes and takes of more than a dozen productions such as ‘Forrest Gump’, ‘Ángeles y Demonios’ or ‘La Milla Verde’.

Interior of Tom Hanks’ Airstream caravan. Bonhams Quail Lodge.

The actor adapted the caravan to his needs so those interested will get a collector’s item. As he explained to the auction house, “I spent a lot of time in normal dressing rooms that had ugly decoration and very uncomfortable furniture. I did not want anything built-in, apart from the kitchen and the bathroom, so I just put a desk and a closet in the back. behind, a futon and space for a small table and chairs “.

This caravan was where hosted many other stars like Kevin Bacon or Bill Paxton. “I will not forget the night sessions on some shoots where I kept the windows open and the fresh air came in.” The Bonhams Quail Lodge company, which is in charge of the auction, will put the vehicle up for sale with all this furniture for a starting price of $ 150,000.