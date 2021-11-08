Tom Hanks and space travel

The actor revealed that he turned down Jeff Bezos’ offer because of the high price of the experience. What else did Tom Hanks say?

Space travel has become even more popular this year due to the space race in which the multimillionaire entrepreneurs compete Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson and Elon Musk. Although many see a promising future in this industry, several have raised concerns regarding environmental impact.

Now, actor Tom Hanks revealed why he refused to ride Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origins rocket. In an interview with the actor, on the program “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, Hanks referred to rumors about the proposal of the founder of Amazon to go into space. The Forest Gump interpreter said that Bezos did offer to travel to space, but that the invitation was not free, but that the actor had to pay a multimillion dollar sum.

The artist said “it costs like US $ 28 million or something like that. And I’m doing well, Jimmy is doing well, but I’m not going to pay $ 28 million. You know what, we could simulate the experience of going to space right now. ” In Colombian pesos, the $ 28 million is equivalent to $ 108’612,000,000.

In the middle of his statements, the actor joked about the fact. The artist mimicked the movement of a rocket while sitting in his chair and claimed “I don’t need to pay $ 28 million to do that.” He added that his response would have been different if the proposal was free. “Just to experience the joy of pretending to be a billionaire,” Hanks said.

According to La FM, the actor’s fortune is estimated at approximately $ 400 million. Hanks has been in show business since 1980, both as an actor and as a producer of movies and series.

William Shatner did travel

Actor William Shatner, 90, did accept Bezos’ invitation to travel to space. The artist, who played Captain Kirk on “Start Trek,” became the first oldest person to go on space tourism. However, unlike Hanks, Bezos’s proposal was free.

Through a statement, Shatner said “I have heard a lot about space for a long time. Now I am going to have the opportunity to see it with my own eyes, it is a miracle ”.

Here’s a snippet of Tom Hanks ‘interview confirming that he received Bezos’ proposal.