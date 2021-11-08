Tom Cruise will have to wait … premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ postponed – El Financiero

ViacomCBS pushed the release date for “Top Gun: Maverick” to next year as Hollywood continues to grapple with a pandemic that has driven many people away from theaters.

The debut of the long-awaited sequel with star Tom Cruise was scheduled for November 19. The date was postponed to May 27.

This change was derived from a general reorganization of dates of the Paramount Pictures studio. “Mission Impossible 7”, which also features Cruise, was postponed to September 30 of next year, giving the May date to “Top Gun.”

Sony then teased its film “Ghostbusters: The Legacy” one week to the November date that it occupied “Top Gun,” a coveted slot just before the Thanksgiving festivities.

All studies are reacting to the challenges presented by the delta variant of the coronavirus, which has slowed the overall economic recovery and prompted health officials to impose new restrictions. The movie industry doesn’t expect a broader return to theaters until at least next year.

To date, the domestic box office has grossed roughly $ 2.1 billion in ticket sales, just about a quarter of what it made during the same period in 2019, according to Comscore data.

“Top Gun” takes up the plot of the 1986 film. It was one of the main films that would be released in theaters at the end of 2021, with a budget of about 150 million dollars, according to commercial reports. Paramount plans to keep it exclusively in theaters for at least 45 days, rather than seek a simultaneous release via streaming, a strategy studios have been using to reach out to movie-goers fearful of the virus.