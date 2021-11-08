Today International Day of Medical Physics

The main function of this professional at field of medicine is to carry out research work for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of multiple diseases and conditions that afflict human beings, in addition to guaranteeing the radiological safety of patients and health professionals.

The goal of a medical physicist it is to help the person to heal and have a better quality of life.

For this, it is necessary to carefully study the laws, principles and methods of physics and thus achieve advances that go in this direction.

It is a profession that is constantly evolving, taking into account the advances and new technological tools available to modern man.

In 2020, the motto chosen by the International Organization for Medical Physics (IOMP) was “The medical physicist What professional health “and, for that reason, in Spain hospital radiophysics specialists take on special importance.Marie Curie She was a renowned scientist who made valuable contributions on the study of X-rays. Likewise, she achieved the discovery of some chemical elements such as polonium and radium.

Of Polish origin, Marie Curie, was trained in France, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science and Mathematics. In 1903 she was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for her findings on radiation phenomena and in 1911, she was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Here are some interesting facts about this illustrious personality from history:

Thanks to his discoveries, it has been possible to fight cancer with the implementation of treatments based on radioactivity.

She was the first woman to receive the Nobel Prize in both Physics and Chemistry.

He managed to obtain a Ph.D. in Physics.

She was a professor at the Sorbonne University. After her, many more would come.

After the death of her husband by an accident, she was in charge of the Chair of Physics, performing an exemplary position.

It contributed to the fact that more than a million soldiers were still alive using their X-ray equipment in the middle of the World War.

She was admired by one of the great geniuses of all time, the famous Albert Einstein.

In these difficult times that humanity is going through, we cannot ignore the role that the medical physicist to help fight the global pandemic known as COVID-19.

East professional Medicine, like other specialists, have had to face this deadly epidemic, which has claimed the lives of thousands of people worldwide, however, today the medical physicist it does not have the status and value that it really deserves, when its contribution has been vital in helping to seek treatment and the possible cure for this terrible disease.

In this sense, it is worth recognizing their effort as a key piece to achieve timely diagnosis and proper treatment for any disease that afflicts human beings.

To celebrate this important date, November 7, it is only necessary to recognize the invaluable work that a medical physicist, a profession, which, without a doubt, has not received due recognition, but it is now time to claim its valuable contribution in the field of medicine for the benefit of all mankind.

