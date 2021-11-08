This winter the blush is worn ‘under the eyes’

The industry beauty is constantly evolving and not only to develop new products to help us enhance our natural beauty, but also to find a new use for those we already use on a daily basis. This is the case of rouge and the twist on his utility that has shown us one of the make up artists celebrity favorite.

We are talking about Melissa hernandez. She has become the expert hand behind many of the beauty looks from Camila Cabello or from Sydney sweeney, emerging actress you’ve seen in movies like Once Upon A Time In Hollywood or in series like Euphoria and The White Lotus. They have already put themselves in your hands with spectacular results.

With more than 60,000 followers on Instagram, Melissa is emerging as one of the makeup artists most promising of Hollywood and that’s why we want to tell you one of his tricks: the blush under the eyes. And yes, as the name suggests is to use the rouge to color your eyes in its lower eyelid.

Although years ago we learned that French women used the rouge on the mobile eyelid to give depth to the look, which is sought by applying it on the lower eyelid is to achieve a more marked look and a greater contrast with the eyelashes. What is sought when applying the blush in this area is harmonize also the look with your cheeks.

We always seek harmony between eye shadows and lipsticks, and now it is also important that our cheeks are also with our eyes. The idea is easy: you just have to apply a little blush on the lower eyelid. And yes, use the same one that you are going to apply on the cheeks. You will not regret.

