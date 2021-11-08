This superfood protects the heart and improves memory

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211107/este-superalimento-protege-el-corazon-y-mejora-la-memoria-1117967652.html

While beets are not a very popular food, they stand out for their health benefits. It is a perfect source of vitamins C, B1, B2, B3 and B6. It is also rich in fiber, phosphorus, iron, and iodine. This vegetable can be especially beneficial for people suffering from heart disease or cognitive problems, such as memory loss. Beetroot provides large amounts of antioxidants, thereby dilating blood vessels, stimulating the cardiovascular system, helping to cleanse the blood, and improving overall blood circulation.Several scientific studies have also shown that this superfood can become a true natural medicine for those who suffer from cognitive problems, as it promotes cerebral blood flow and stimulates the areas of the brain responsible for memory and cognitive processes.It is able to stop the progression of Alzheimer’s disease thanks to the presence of a compound called betanin that prevents plaque formation If you’re on a diet, don’t be afraid to include beets, as they provide just 43 calories per 100 grams and contain 1.6 grams of protein. Nutritionists recommend consuming it in the form of juice to take full advantage of its benefits, however, if you suffer from kidney stones, we do not recommend consuming beets daily, since this tuber is rich in oxalic acid, which can worsen the symptoms of the illness.

