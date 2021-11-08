This is the new images of The Expendables 4 that show Jason Statham and Iko Uwais in a duel of the titans

The filming of Los Mercenarios 4 continues apace, at least that is what the new images published by the actors show us Jason Statham and Iko Uwais. Both have published on their personal Instagram profiles a series of photographs in which we can see them together as film partners and fighting as their characters. What’s more, they exchange compliments.

“A real honor to spend time in front of the screen with the incredibly talented @ iko.uwais “, says a loving Statham. “A true master of his game and an inexhaustible source of speed and skills that takes a lifetime to achieve. Massive respect for everything you do brother.“

At the same time, Iko Uwais does the same on his personal account: “It’s one thing to be good friends with a fellow actor on set. Another thing if the fellow actor is a true gentleman whom you admire and have so much respect from day one. Thanks for having me @jasonstatham. I am honored and more than honored to share a screen with you.“

In case you did not know, Iko Uwais is one of the new signings for Los Mercenarios 4. Although in real life he has become a good friend of Statham, his characters in the film will face the death. Uwais will be the movie villain and will face Lee Christmas (Statham) and Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone).

Jason Statham is very active on his personal Instagram since he took over the leadership of the mercenaries after Sylvester Stallone announces that he will leave the Los Mercenarios franchise and that leaves everything in the hands of Statham / Lee Christmas. So much so, that he recently shared a video that revealed new scenes and how the crew works during filming.

As we have said on several occasions, Statham will stay with a group of young promises that includes new additions such as Megan fox (Transformers), Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Andy Garcia, Randy Couture, Dolph Lundgren and Tony Jaa (Ong Bak). The only veteran of the franchise to suffer loss is Terry Crews, who apparently will not return for Los Mercenarios 4 due to a dispute with producer Avi Lerner.

Los Mercenarios 4 does not yet have a release date.