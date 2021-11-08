This is Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet service

Since the beginning of this year, Mexicans had the registration portals at their disposal to make their reservations for the satellite internet service that it offers. Starlink, owned by the tycoon Elon Musk. On the same website it is reported that for the Mexico state and own Mexico City this program that Spacex Promove will be operating at the end of 2021, so customers are waiting for the debut of this company in Mexican territory.

In the country the cost by connecting to the wireless internet signal through Starlink Satellite Systems It will be $ 99 per month, which is currently equivalent to just over 2,000 Mexican pesos, but for this it will be necessary to first acquire the device that allows the reception of this signal, whose price reaches $ 500 and corresponds to another 10,170 pesos.

These costs, which the same company discloses seem much higher than those offered by other companies of telecommunications already installed in Mexico, but Starlink has made it clear before that its priority is to serve the needs of rural regions where it has not been possible to connect them to the internet with conventional infrastructure or their access is not completely reliable.

According to the same US firm, the use of this low-orbit satellite network will allow users to do video calls, stream multimedia content, or play online games with a very high data rate that is unmatched by the competition.

With other service providers, when they came to connect an isolated community to the internet, their capacity has been relatively low, but thanks to this system it will be possible to have access to the internet from anywhere in the country without difficulty.

Starlink points out that during the beta version phase, customers will be experiencing connection speeds of 100 megabits per second (Mbps) and up to 200 Mbps and latency levels as low as 20 milliseconds in most locations.

