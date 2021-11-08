This is how the crosses remain for the repechage round and classified for Liguilla

América, Atlas, León and Tigres await the winners in the repechage round to form the Apertura League 2021

The four keys to the repechage duels in the Apertura 2021 were defined, which will be played on November 20 and 21 after the FIFA Date. From the reclassification will come the rivals of America, Atlas, León and Tigres, who accessed directly to the quarterfinals in that order.

Repechage Opening 2021 ESPN

It is an unprecedented duel in the direct elimination phase of Mexican soccerSince Atlético de San Luis was promoted to the 2019 Apertura, the team from Las Tunas had not qualified for the playoffs or Liguilla.

Both teams were in charge of closing the regular phase of Apertura 2021. Santos and Atlético de San Luis tied in the Santos Modelo Territory.

It will be the first time that both teams meet in the repechage instance, but they have already been measured in two quarter-final brackets, in which Pumas has won on one occasion, on the other that Toluca adds.

Devils and felines met on the seventh day of Apertura 2021 at the Nemesio Díez Stadium, where the locals won 2-1 with goals from Rubens Sambueza and Pedro Alexis Canelo; while Juan Dinenno scored for the UNAM team.

The teams will meet for the first time in the elimination phase of Liga MX. The only record between the two was in the final of the 2015 Clausura MX Cup, same that the camoteros won with a score of 4-2.

During the Apertura 2021, Chivas left the Cuauhtémoc Stadium with the three units, after beating Puebla 0-2 with goals from Alejandro Mayorga and Isaác Brizuela.

They have met three times in a direct elimination instance, but not once in a play-off. In the previous times, the ‘Machine’ has won two keys, for one that the Rayados have.

On the fifth day of Apertura 2021, Cruz Azul and Monterrey met at the Azteca Stadium. The duel was tied 1-1 with goals from Jonathan Rodríguez and José Alvarado.