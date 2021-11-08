This is how the 2021 Apertura repechage will be played

The reclassification of Opening 2021 It was defined this Sunday, with four duels that raise expectations among a large part of the fans, as three ‘greats’ are involved in them.

The first duel will be the one held by Santos and Atlético de San Luis, who with their tie in the Comarca, will repeat the duel in the TSM, this being the most uneven confrontation in the repechage, being fifth against twelfth. The duel would be played next Sunday, November 21 at 7:06 p.m.

Another match that would take place that Sunday, but at noon, will be Toluca vs Pumas at Nemesio Díez. The Red Devils fell to sixth position in the table, while UNAM arrives in a good mood after sneaking in as eleventh.

On the other hand, Puebla will be measured at Chivas at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, a match that looks even, but with the advantage of the home for La Franja. Subject to confirmation, the match will be staged on Saturday, November 20 at 7:00 p.m.

Finally, the game that looks more even and attractive in this round will be Cruz Azul (eighth) vs Monterrey (ninth) at the Azteca Stadium, which will not have the cement fans due to the veto of the homophobic cry. This match is expected to be played at the end of the match in Angelopolis.

