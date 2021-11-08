They mock on social networks the “Manning Curse” in the NFL

Users highlight that the guests to the “Manning Cast” of the brothers Eli and Peyton lose in their next match

After the surprise defeat of the Buffalo Bills before the Jacksonville Jaguars by 9-6 in the Week 9 of the NFL, users in social networks believe that the disaster was due to the “Damn Manning“.

The quarterback of the Bills, Josh Allen, joined the list of players who have lost a game after appearing on the show “Manning Cast” of ESPN, in which the brothers are hosts Eli and Peyton manning

The first player to lose a match after participating in “Manning Cast” was Travis kelce when falling with the Kansas city chiefs in Week 2. Afterwards, Russell wilson and Rob gronkowski they lost with the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively. Before Allen, Tom brady also with the Bucs and Matthew stafford with Los Angeles Rams they suffered defeats after visiting the program.

In social networks, users are sure that it is the “Damn Manning“Below, we share some of the best comments and memes on networks with the loss count for NFL players who visit the popular program.

The ManningCast Curse is real. pic.twitter.com/PkKFhRDGeB – NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 7, 2021

Active players invited to the Manning Cast just declined after the Bills’ loss. – Luis Obregón (@elbuenluigi) November 7, 2021

The curse of the Manning Cast is scared pic.twitter.com/VtboU1xpwR – Paletipster Rockstars! (@paletipster) November 7, 2021

The curse of the Manning Cast has been proven. There was no way the Jaguars will beat the Bills 😱. – Art Vandalay (@Marygase) November 7, 2021