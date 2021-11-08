They ask to cancel Chris Pratt’s social networks for controversial publication

In the last hours, the American actor Chris pratt was strongly repudiated on social media for an “unfortunate” post he made for his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Although the intention of the actor was to dedicate a message of love to your partner, a comment about your daughter Lyla, the little one they have in common, annoyed netizens, who immediately questioned his words.

What happened? The protagonist of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘He dedicated an emotional message to his current partner, something that all celebrities usually do on social networks.

Guys, really. Look how he looks at me! I mean. Find someone to look at you like that! ”Pratt wrote alongside a photo of both of them.

So far everything is perfect: a great declaration of love giving an account of how in love he is with the daughter of Arnold schwarzenegger.

However, what generated a strong repudiation were the lines he wrote later thanking him for having given him “a beautiful and healthy daughter.”

“We met at church. She has given me an amazing life, a beautiful and healthy daughter, she chews so hard that sometimes I put on my headphones to not listen, but it is love! She helps me with everything. In return, I usually open a jar of pickles. That’s the deal, ”the message reads.

And he adds: “His heart It is pure and it belongs to me. It’s my greatest treasure along with my Ken Griffey Jr. Upper Deck Rookie baseball card. And what I’m saying, if you know, is a lot. It’s his birthday in about six weeks. So if I don’t get you anything, I’ll tell you to look at this post. I love you, darling, “he concluded, revealing details of his intimacy.

Immediately, netizens took this dedication as a disparagement for her firstborn Jack, the son that the interpreter had in 2012 with Anna Faris, and who, being born premature (he weighed less than 2 kilos), suffers from serious health problems.

In fact, to this day the little one suffers from some muscular and vision sequelae.

“The pediatric neurosurgeon sat Chris and me down to tell us that Jack had a severe brain hemorrhage and that there was a possibility that he had a developmental disability,” she said. Anna Faris in his memoir Unqualified, while listing all the surgeries the little boy had to face throughout his short life.

The publication did not go down well with Faris’s followers, who considered it a contempt not only for Jack but for the mother of his first child.

“I love Chris Pratt, but the part about ‘healthy daughter‘makes me noise. Although he may not have meant it as an insult, it somehow came out that way. Imagine how your child will feel about it, if he ever reads it, ”launched a netizen.

Another angrier user expressed: “Chris Pratt has a son with Anna Farris who suffered a cerebral haemorrhage during childbirth and now has a slight physical disability because of it. But he made sure to write ‘healthy daughter’ here. Chris Pratt is an idiot ”.

Although on several occasions the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actor spoke of the health problems of his son and declared that with his ex they maintain a good relationship for the child, his words fell very badly and the regulars in the world of the networks decided to expose him.

“We have a great boy who has two parents who love him too much. We look for a way to handle this while remaining friends and being nice to each other. It is not ideal, but I think that we are both probably better ”, expressed Pratt some time ago in an interview with E! Entertainment Weekly.