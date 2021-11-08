They are adding up! Another celebrity confesses to having used Emily Blunt’s special method of conquest

USA. – Emily blunt recently confessed how she had done to win her husband. It has now been confirmed that Meghan Markle did exactly the same with him Prince harry. It seems that both not only have in common a taste for acting, but also in the methods of conquest

There is a famous American chef, Ina Garten, which has a recipe called “Chicken of commitment”, and basically promises to convince any man who tries it. Emily, like Meghan, cooked the dish for their respective partners, and it seems to have paid off. The actress of “The Quiet Place” commented on the podcast “River café Table 4” who in his case made the recipe as soon as he began to come out with John krasinski.

TO Emily blunt He liked the actor very much and decided to surprise him with the curious dish, it is that it seems that whoever cooks it for someone he loves, manages to commit. After this news was released, it was discovered that Meghan Markle She is also a follower of the chef and took her advice. It seems that it is something that is becoming popular in the American acting environment

The actress was encouraged to share some ingredients necessary to prepare the chicken, it seems that the main thing is the onions and the way they are cut to cook with the meat. After it cooks for more than 20 minutes, add a little wine and some butter on top of the chicken. According to Blunt, it is really delicious, and it is actually quite simple to make.

Ina Garten commented that he knew the Duchess of Sussex He had prepared the recipe for Harry, and that Harry had been delighted with it. He found out in a peculiar way because he has never had contact with Meghan, it seems that the Duchess has been recommending the recipe. We may soon have a new celebrity sharing the method of conquest.