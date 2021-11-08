These are the best fruits to lower high blood pressure

Hypertension is characterized by increased blood pressure figures, directly affecting cardiovascular risks. This disease is increasingly common in the entire world population, therefore it seeks to make individuals aware of high blood pressure. And in this sense we tell you the fruits that will influence the reduction of pressure through its incorporation into healthy diets.

The mortality rate due to hypertension it is very high, especially in North America and Latin America, as well as Central America. The data, according to the Pan American Health Organization, maintain that blood pressure is the main risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

Therefore, we tell you what are the fruits that will help you reduce the hypertension, with the aim of preventing certain more serious and deadly diseases. Blueberries will be one of the central axes within the healthy diets, since its ingestion once a week will contribute to lower the high pressure due to the anthocyanins it contains.

Another of the fruits necessary to incorporate the healthy diets is the grape that is responsible for providing potassium to the body, reducing the hypertension and improve blood vessel health. To these are added kiwi, banana, melon, apple and pear, among others, along with coconut water, which will have immediate effects on this pathology.

Finally, cherries and plums are also advisable to lower the hypertension. The cherry has cardioprotective properties in the body and therefore benefits health, promoting blood circulation and the elasticity of blood vessels. While plums are characterized by being vasodilator, helping to prevent cardiovascular problems. Therefore, we advise you to go to the greengrocer and buy these fruits that will help you lower high blood pressure.