these are the bank offers and promotions of Walmart, Bodega Aurrera and Sam’s Club

This will be the third time that Grupo Walmart stores do not participate in El Buen Fin, in order to make their own special sale on these dates called The Irresistible End. The same that we can see in Hot Sale, where the group does the Hot Days.

The group usually uses similar dates but with different duration. On this occasion, for its 2021 edition, the event will be from this Monday, November 8 and it will end until Sunday 21 of the same month.

As in El Buen Fin 2021, this special sale also has several bank promotions that we can take advantage of to have benefits such as additional discounts and months without interest. Here we list those that will be available for each store. Let’s also remember that stores may have other promotions available.

Online Walmart Banking Promotions

Citibanamex: In accumulated purchases of 7,000 pesos at 6, 9, 12 or 24 months without interest, get 8% reimbursement with any card (except corporate) and 12% with a payroll deposit account. Terms and Conditions.

Banorte: 10% discount on minimum purchases of 5,000 pesos and 18 months without interest, up to 1,500 pesos of bonus. Terms and Conditions.

10% discount on minimum purchases of 5,000 pesos and 18 months without interest, up to 1,500 pesos of bonus. Terms and Conditions. PayPal: Make a purchase of 1,500 pesos or more for months without interest and get a coupon of 500 pesos for the next purchase (only on November 8 and 9). Terms and Conditions.

Bodega Aurrera bank promotions online

Citibanamex: In accumulated purchases of 7,000 pesos at 6, 9, 12 or 24 months without interest, get 8% reimbursement with any card (except corporate) and 12% with a payroll deposit account. Terms and Conditions

Banorte: 10% discount on minimum purchases of 5,000 pesos and 18 months without interest, up to 1,500 pesos of bonus. Terms and Conditions.

Sam’s Club Banking Promotions

Citibanamex: In accumulated purchases of 7,000 pesos at 6.9 or 12 months without interest, get 80% reimbursement with any card (except corporate) and 12% with a payroll deposit account. Terms and Conditions

18 months without interest and four monthly savings with BBVA or Citibanamex cards. Terms and Conditions.

18 months without interest and three monthly savings with Sam’s Club cards – Imbursa, Santander, HSBC, American Express, Scotianbank, Banorte, BanBajío, Invex and Afirme. Terms and Conditions.

