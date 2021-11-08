The zero parameter in calcium: show me the pasta! | sports

The football market did not give four pesetas hard. Did you know that the players who came free were nearing the end of their careers or that, directly, they were injured. But the rules have changed. The power of the agents and the offers under the sleeve of buying clubs have caused many athletes to endure the threat of the stands without renewing. The clearest symptom is provided by an endless list of stars who will quietly leave next season, pocketing them – and their manager or father – a millionaire transfer commission. Some, like the extraordinary Vlahovic, one of the best strikers in Serie A and the flagship of a renewed Fiorentina who lost 1-0 to Juventus on Saturday, will not even have to wait for June. Faced with the terror of the clubs not to enter even a euro, he will surely eat the nougat in another city.

The business has been transformed and it is no longer even clear who’s boss. Or if. A player like Dembélé, who everyone was making fun of, can end up leaving Barça for free after having cost no one knows how much and having spent half the time injured. Everything reminds that show me the money (show me the money) from the movie Jerry Maguire, the motto that moved the agent of an NFL player played by Tom Cruise. The pandemic, according to a Deloitte report, exacerbated the phenomenon. And the list of released last year, to whom someone taught the pasta, gave for a whole team: Messi, Donnarumma, Alaba, Ramos, Wijnaldum, Depay, Agüero. This summer it will include Pogba, Mbappé, Insigne or Kessie, a fantastic AC Milan midfielder. Italy, cradle of calciomercato, provides some clues as to what is happening.

In Serie A it is called zero parameter and it is the fashionable expression to explain one of the evils of current football. It is the free transfer of a lifetime, but with dire financial consequences for almost everyone. A technique that Juventus exploited for a time – Rabiot or Ramsey are clear examples – and then suffered. Signing up for free also means paying commissions and a higher salary. Also that the clubs are decapitalized in favor of the agents: the money to buy players leaves the circuit of the entities and goes to accounts in tax havens of sports management companies. If the footballer does not perform – like Rabiot or Ramsey – there is no one to put it on and it becomes a toxic asset for the club’s financial balance sheets. Agnelli, who grows dwarfs in the Juventus circus – now the Prosecutor’s Office is investigating him for capital gains in player exchanges – has already said that it was not a good strategy and that tougher rules are needed. But it all depends on the player, of course.

Serbian Dusan Vlahovic, just 21 years old, is now the big name in the Italian market and the number one target of Vecchia Signora. And he doesn’t seem like a long shot. Shy and discreet, in the field he has an overflowing personality and quality. Also in the offices, given the firmness with which he has decided not to renew his contract with Fiorentina, which expires in June 2023. Today he is the second top scorer in series A, behind the immortal Ciro Immobile. In summer they offered 60 million from the Premier. Atlético de Madrid also wants him. La Fiorentina did not want to sell him, but neither did he know how to convince him. And now you face a major problem.

Vlahovic, discovered while playing for Partizan Belgrade by Pantaleo Corvino, the great technical director of Fiore, is the greatest talent the club has had since Batistuta or Baggio. He has everything as a forward. Strong, tall (1.90m, he was going for a basketball player) and fast. He sometimes remembers his idol Ibrahimovic. Also in being the owner of his destiny. The kid has stood up. And he has the right to play for a bigger club – apparently he has rejected Arsenal, despite offering what the Fiore wanted – but the situation has created tension with the president, who made him an offer that was going to make him the highest paid player in history violates and he did not even consider. The Serb will leave and La Fiore will hopefully get paid. But its sale will remind football again who is in charge of this business now.

