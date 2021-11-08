The WBC president said which fighter can endanger the reign of Canelo Álvarez

This Saturday, November 6, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Canelo Alvarez defeated by knockout in the eleventh round Caleb Plant and was crowned undisputed world champion of the super middleweight division, an achievement that he celebrated with a crown, proclaiming himself the king of boxing.

The Guadalajara having achieved the great goal that had been set since December of last year, when they defeated Callum smith To snatch the WBA and WBC belts, the big question now is to know what his next step will be, with the option of defending the 168-pound titles or going up to fight among the light heavyweights.

Thinking about that future was that Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the World Boxing Council, said there is a fighter who could put Canelo’s reign at risk. Is about Artur Beterbiev, undefeated in 16 bouts and owner of the IBF and WBC belts at 175 pounds.

“It would be a very welcome fight for us. Beterbiev makes a mandatory defense in December and will be open to doing whatever he wants to do. It would be a tremendous challenge. Beterbiev is undefeated and is a great puncher. He would be a great threat to the legacy of Canelo. But Canelo wants to keep going further and further, so let’s see “, he said in dialogue with Sky Sports.

In the press conference after his great victory over Caleb Plant, the Mexican said that he would take a short break to regain energy and that as of January next year he will sit with Eddy reynoso, your coach and right hand man, to decide what the next steps in your career will be.