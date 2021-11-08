The value of the crypto market marks a new all-time high and surpasses 3 trillion dollars

The result is largely due to the behavior of the two main cryptocurrencies, bitcoin and ether.

Cryptocurrency market capitalization surpassed $ 3 trillion this Monday morning for the first time in its history, according to data from CoinGecko.

The new high comes amid the growth of bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, with a market share of 41.5%; and the new record for the second digital currency, ether, of the decentralized system Ethereum, which represents the 18.7% of the total crypto market.

The value of bitcoin reached $ 66,362 this morning, a level not seen since October 21, a day after its all-time high of $ 67,276, according to the CoinGecko index. The price of ether, in turn, recorded its all-time high of $ 4,782 this November 8.

The finance, economics and digitization expert Alexánder Puutio listed in an article published in Forbes at the end of last month the reasons why he believes that the price of bitcoin will probably exceed the $ 100,000 in a few years.

At the same time, Raoul Pal, former Goldman Sachs executive and co-founder and CEO of Real Vision Group, revealed that he prefers the cryptocurrency ethereum (ETH) to bitcoin because the cash generated by the ecosystem of this digital currency is around 100 times greater than the rest of the entire industry combined.

