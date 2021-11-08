The trend weddings are ‘elopement’ wedding: we discover this style

Just a few days ago, the influencer nuptial Carmen de la Cruz, better known as Flanged, confessed to his followers that he had married at the beginning of October in a very intimate ceremony. He published some images that brought to light the location and the bride’s dress. “We have gotten married enjoying the warmth that intimacy provides. Something different, but no less special for that. The link took place during our stay in Positano. The ceremony took place in the gardens of a Ravello villa. It was a magical, romantic and happy day. Thanks to our family and friends for their support and understanding ”, he indicated.







An expected wedding

The news caught her followers by surprise, who had been waiting for a long time to see her bridal look, two Victoria’s wedding dresses (one midi and one silk with fringes on the back) with which she was very elegant. Some wondered why the style prescriber had chosen such a secret and reduced ceremony, to which she replied that she did not need a big party to celebrate love, that she preferred a simple celebration. The Andalusian opted for what is known as elopement wedding, a format that has been a trend in recent years.

They counted from Weddings with love, responsible for the organization of the link, that over time the couple had changed their perspective and wanted a different type of link. “Carmen and Carlos have given their“ yes, I want ”through a elopement in Positano. An intimate wedding for two, nothing like the one we started to organize in 2019, but it has undoubtedly been the best option for the couple. Sometimes the world changes and with it your priorities and your wedding ”, they pointed out.







What does it consist of

Although in Spain the most common thing is to celebrate a bond with a company, more and more couples are betting on a reduced format. The elopement wedding The getaway wedding is a type of bond whereby the bride and groom say ‘yes, I do’ away from their place of residence, secretly and almost without companions. “The word” elopement “comes from English and means to flee, to escape without looking back and never to return from where you fled. This term has been used since time immemorial to describe when a wife left her husband to run away with her lover. Later, in the 17th century, the term began to be used when a young couple decided to elope to get married, usually because their union was not approved by the families. Years later, the term evolved, it continued to refer to young couples who fled to get married and for economic reasons they did not have enough to make a traditional wedding “, they say from OC Events on their website. Today that concept refers to those who simply do not want to make their link a gigantic event with numerous guests.







It is usually done outside of an institution and for this reason it is usual that the couple must, sooner or later, go to the nearest town hall or court, to formalize the marriage. In getaway weddings, the bride and groom focus on seeking, sometimes with help from a team of wedding planners, the city where the event will take place, the exact location for the ceremony of two (a castle, a palace, a hotel, a beach …), the menu for the occasion special and the place to spend the night. Paradise places like Bali or The Bahamas and others as famous as Las Vegas, are used to hosting this type of weddings. In them it is common for the protagonists, who will have their votes read, to be accompanied by an officiant and, on occasions, some witnesses. Also an expert photographer in these celebrations (such as Volvoreta, Doncel y Alcoba, Serafín Castillo or Histories that begin with a yes, who have experience in the matter), who is able to capture the essence of the couple, but also of the environment.







More girlfriends chose it

These links in a minimalist key have not only been chosen by influencers, also for celebrities, who found in this format the most appropriate way to enjoy and escape noise. They did it in 2019 Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, with the exclusive company of the other Jonas brothers, by surprise, In Las Vegas and after leaving the Billboard Music Awards. Before them, these trends were tested by actress Amanda Seyfried, who gave the ‘yes, I want’ to her husband Thomas Sadowski, in a ceremony of two in the middle of the field.







In the south of France and with few relatives (about 10 guests) the interpreter Keira Knightley got married by surprise. Also France, in this case Paris, hosted the wedding celebration of the actress Isla Fisher, discreet and secret, in March 2010. In 2019 Heidi Klum followed the same pattern and married the rocker Tom Kaulitz in an intimate ceremony. In addition to all of them, there are many other well-known faces that have opted for this format, seeking privacy and spending more time as a couple. Therefore, everything indicates that this trend, which grew as a result of the Covid, is already a phenomenon that will remain stable over time.





