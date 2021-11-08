The scandalous (for feminists) visit of Johnny Depp to San Sebastián

When the San Sebastián Film Festival is already at its doors, a group of feminists has regretted that during the contest the Donosti prize was awarded to the actor on September 22nd. Johnny depp, specialized in horror films, whose film “Pirates of the Caribbean” made him an idol. The reasons that have prompted the Association of Women Filmmakers to protest is because a tribute is paid to an alleged abuser of his wife. And it is that the actor maintains with his second wife, Amber Heard, a dispute about the alleged series of attacks that she accused of having received. Johnny’s defense attorney fought back with another lawsuit on behalf of his client. And to this day Deep has not yet been able to feel free of all suspicion. It is more than possible that when he lands in the capital of San Sebastian and they take him to the María Cristina hotel he will have to listen to the protests of the feminists, who will extend their attacks when Johnny Deep parades through the red carpet of the contest in the magnificent building in front of the Urumea river, the Kursaal.

Fifty-eight years old Johnny depp, a native of the US state of Kentucky, the son of a civil engineer and a waitress. Blood of the Cherokee Indians runs through his veins. In his youth he sought life as best he could: selling pens over the phone or leaning his shoulder in a mechanical workshop. His scandals have been frequent since he emancipated himself from his family, from alcohol and other drugs. His first wife, makeup artist Lori Anne Allison, whom he married in 1983, tried unsuccessfully to get him to give up drinking. They ended up breaking up two years later.

Had Johnny depp other female relationships, namely: with Sherilyn Fenn (1985-88). Then he fell in love with his co-star in a movie, Winona ryder, with whom he lived from 1990 to 1993. He replaced her with another well-known star, Kate Moss (1994-1998) until probably the woman who understood him best came into his life, Vanessa Paradís, a prominent French actress, with whom he spent the most time of all his sentimental experiences, from 1998 to 2012. Fourteen years of passion, with two children, a boy and a girl.

Johnny Depp | File

Broken his long relationship with the French star Johnny Depp hooked up with Marilyn Manson, a rock metal musician characterized by his feminine clothing. A kitch character who is actually called Brian Hugh Warner, who plays an apparent ambiguity, knowing that he likes men, Johnny Depp among them. That both had homosexual relationships is something that has not been known, since the actor, also a singer and guitarist, spent a season in Marilyn’s band. It was not the first time that Depp joined a musical group for a season: he already did it playing the guitar and singing with the Hollywood Vampires trio, of which he was part with Alice Cooper and Joe Berry (who came from Aerosmith).

Of course Johnny Depp is an actor above all. And in addition to showing off in Pirates of the Caribbean highlighted in Alice in Wonderland. In the month of August that we just left, Movistar released its latest film, City of lies, that could not be released in theaters. There, he plays a detective in charge of investigating the murders of several rappers that in his day, twenty-five years ago, the police could not or did not want to solve. Maybe City of lies be exhibited at the immediate sixty-ninth edition of the San Sebastián Festival.

Johnny’s second wife, Amber Heard, an actress and model whom he married in 2015, divorcing two years later, is the one who brings the head to Johnny depp Because since they separated, she has not stopped suing him for the alleged mistreatment that the actor gave her. Beatings that he tries to deny. He has already had a trial from which he has been sentenced, but apparently his troubles with justice have not ended yet. We’ll see what it says, if it finally does, when it arrives in San Sebastián in the coming weeks. By the way: this Amber Heard, who could not be a mother while married to Depp due to her husband’s constant drunkenness, rebuilt her life after divorcing and achieved her desired motherhood.