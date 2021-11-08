The runaway bank and a crack that will appear after the legislative

By Pablo Esteban Dávila

It is discounted that Carlos Caserio will not be able to continue in the Senate. The PASO made it clear that the Frente de Todos is very far from achieving a seat in the Upper House for Córdoba. But the novelty, these days, is that there are legitimate doubts about whether Martín Gill will win the seat of national deputy who, as a consolation prize, imagines the national ruling party.

Some surveys that would suggest it. There are those who speculate that the list headed by Gill will pierce the 10% floor, a veritable electoral catastrophe. The experts in the D’hont system assure that, at least in Córdoba, achieving less than two digits is equivalent to crossing your fingers and waiting for the results of others. As they say in football: with those numbers you no longer depend on yourself.

Gill must, by these hours, remember the romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere: “Runaway Bride.” In it, Roberts plays a fiancee who, at the time of the steaks, leaves successive suitors at the altar. It is impossible for the Villamariense not to draw a fatal parallel between that film and the persecution of the bank to which he aspires. In the Cordoba reality – much less sentimental – it is the electorate that would be moving its deputation towards unreachable borders. No matter how hard he tries, the candidate does not seem to give them the legs to hold on to.

Agree that, for both Caserio and Gill, things have not been easy. The traditional Mediterranean tyranny against Kirchnerism has been joined by a series of rude mistakes by the government after the primaries and, to finish the week, the video known yesterday of the president speaking to Cordovan referents of the Frente de Todos in the CCK. There, Alberto Fernández affirms that the district is a “hostile terrain”, finishing off that it is time that “Córdoba, once and for all, is integrated into the country, (that) it is part of Argentina”. It is difficult for such a gaffe to help improve the performance of their local candidates.

These misadventures are seen with delight in the headquarters of We do for Córdoba. If Gill’s bank is really at risk, the governor will be able to affirm that the province has responded massively against centralism, the subsidies with its epicenter in the AMBA and the anti-agricultural policy that the Casa Rosada has shown in all K governments. He could also claim for himself the moral leadership of national Peronism after the Albertist fiasco, since the allegedly moderate Fernández had to transform himself into a Taliban of Cristina and Cámpora to the detriment of the aspirations, much less ultraist, of the majority of the traditional leaders of the party, the own Caserio among them.

Schiaretti long ago chose Fernández as his enemy. The speech of they it basically consists of attacking him through the nickname of “unitary”, an attribute that they extend – albeit with less virulence – to the leadership of Juntos. With this definition, the governor buys the ticket reserved for the opponents of the Frente de Todos, who will be the big winners after November 14. This ensures not only his own political survival in the big leagues, but also the necessary power quota so as not to suffer from the “lame duck” syndrome in the last two years of his mandate, prevented as he is from his re-election.

Similar moments are experienced in the Juntos por Córdoba camp. The bet in vogue consists in determining whether the coalition will achieve the sixth seat of deputies, a display of political strength. Regardless of the fact that Koning’s Radical Gabriela Brower ends up entering the lower house (for now, the leader does not move the ammeter of the internal power structure), achieving it would be a historic milestone. It would be Gill, no less, the donor. Quite a symbol.

This does not mean that, after such a hypothetical achievement, the underlying internal tensions dissolve into a great collective ecstasy and a sudden state of peace and love. The entente has some pending issues that will acquire urgency after the results are known. Perhaps the most important of them is who will have the responsibility of leading her to the jackpot, that is, the government of Córdoba.

Luis Juez imagines himself at the head of the crusade. The national media transformed him into the great winner of the PASO and he, true to his style, did not disappoint the presumption. It is also noted that, contrary to previous experiences, it now pays attention to the coaching and does not commit the memorable whores of the past. It is as if the former ambassador to Ecuador had learned his lesson. It is not for less: it could happen to no less than Schiaretti after almost twenty-five years of preeminence of Unión por Córdoba and its follower, HxC.

However, many forget that Rodrigo de Loredo, at the head of the section of deputies, got more votes than Judge. Although, strictly speaking, the difference was meager (just over ten thousand), it is a sign that this has some resistance greater than that. Something similar could happen next Sunday, since the radicals will try to demonstrate who has the greatest power within the alliance, taking De Loredo as the reference and since Mario Negri has passed into the category of memories.

This could well be the rehearsal of an intern that will begin to appear on Monday the 15th. For the UCR Judge may well be a candidate for the Senate but this does not confer, per se, the right to claim governance. The ex-mayor’s expected triumphalist reaction will leave this crack more exposed than ever. And, unlike many other coreligionists, De Loredo has the tools of a modern leader, which he can immediately bring to light in the face of the pretensions of his current traveling companion, perhaps with greater efficiency in the face of an electorate reluctant to support leaps and bounds. Many radicals will urge you to do so. Judge will never fail to be a stone in the shoe for most of them.