the ranking of the most viewed trailers on Youtube

This is the list of the most viewed advances in the world of cinema. Spider-Man, Avengers, The Lion King and It figure in first places.

While the highest grossing films make millions, their trailers become the first attraction of the stories. Here the most viewed or reproduced trailers in its first 24 hours.

SPIDERMAN NO WAY HOME

355.5 million of views had on its first day, in mid-August, the preview of the film Spiderman no way home, surprising everyone because, although the arachnid, which will premiere its new version on December 17, is very popular, no one imagined that its advance was so desired.

AVENGERS: ENDGAME

290 million of reproductions got to have the trailer of Avengers: Endgame on December 7, 2018. This figure kept the advance in the first place of the most viewed in its first 24 hours for three years. The tape retains its place as the highest grossing tape.

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR

230 million of views he had the advance of the tape on his first day Avengers: Infinity War, also from Marvel as the first two. That was on November 29, 2017. The film starring Robert Downey Jr was the highest grossing of 2018.

THE LION KING

225 million of reproductions achieved the advance of The Lion King, managing to be the first animated film that ranks in the top five of the most viewed shorts in its first 24 hours. It corresponds to the version released in 2019 by Disney.

ITEM

197 million of views had the sneak peek of the long-awaited film version of the Stephen King story, Item. The preview augured an excellent box office for the Warner Bros. horror thriller.

FAST AND FURIOUS 8

139 million of actions play, had in its first 24 hours, the trailer of Fast and furious 8, from the Universal Pictures production house in 2017. The franchise that for many began a new era with this part, continues to be one of the most successful in the seventh art.

THOR RAGNAROK

136 million of reproductions achieved the short anticipation of the Marvel hero with his own film Thor Ragnarokstarring Chris Hemsworth released in 2017.

SPIDERMAN, FAR FROM HOME

135 million of views in its premiere obtained the advance of Spiderman, Far From Home, same launched in 2018, which revealed that lovers of the Marvel universe also like to see how superheroes vacation.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

127 million of reproductions allow the tape, also from Disney, Beauty and the Beast be on the list of the most viewed trailers at its premiere. Both the short and the film were released in 2017.

50 DARKER GRAY SHADES

114 million of views has the trailer of 50 shades of gray darker, being the only advance of a romantic and sensual film on the list. The box office was lower than that obtained by the first part of the story.